DOW Makes Record Run Late Friday

The U.S. stock market climbed to record levels and closed out Friday trading at their session highs, with Wall Street wrapping up the week with solid gains amid rising optimism that a full reopening is right around the corner.

The DOW rose fell just short of a +300 point day, gaining 297.03 points or +.89% to 33,800.60, notching a record closing high. The S&P 500 gained +0.8% to 4,128.80, hitting its third straight record close, and the NASDAQ edged up +0.5% to close at 13,900.19.

On a weekly level, the DOW and the S&P 500 posted gains for the week, up +1.9%% and +.2.7%, respectively. The NASDAQ finally joined the party, gaining +3% on the week, issuing a new green weekly Trade Triangle indicating that it's now back in a long-term uptrend with a Chart Analysis Score of +100.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 3,853.50

: 3,853.50 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 32,071.41

: 32,071.41 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 12,786.81

: 12,786.81 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 91.70

: 91.70 Gold (NYMEX:GC.M21) : 1,758.20

: 1,758.20 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.K21) : 59.26

: 59.26 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 50,360.00

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com