Stocks ended the week and the month of April with a thud on Friday as traders took profits amid a flurry of better-than-expected earnings results from the biggest names in the market. The S&P 500 fell -0.7% to 4,181.17, while the DOW shed -.54% or 185.51 points to close at 33,874.85, and the NASDAQ dropped -0.9% to 13,962.68.
On a weekly level, the S&P 500 was able to eke out a gain of +.02% marking 3 out of 4 positive weeks in April. The DOW and NASDAQ didn't fare well, both losing -.50% and -.39%, respectively.
While that may be disappointing, the bigger picture tells a different story. If you look at the monthly charts, The S&P 500 gained +5.24% while the DOW rose about +2.7% this month, and the NASDAQ gained +5.4% in April.
Key Levels To Watch Next Week:
- S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 4,114.82
- Dow (INDEX:DJI): 33,545.84
- NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 13,698.67
- U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX): 92.33
- Gold (NYMEX:GC.M21): 1,789.90
- Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.K21): 63.08
- Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 64,895.22
Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com
One thought on “Stocks End Week With A Thud”
My little finger is telling me that a correction is just around the corner.