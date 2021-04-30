Stocks End Week With A Thud

Stocks ended the week and the month of April with a thud on Friday as traders took profits amid a flurry of better-than-expected earnings results from the biggest names in the market. The S&P 500 fell -0.7% to 4,181.17, while the DOW shed -.54% or 185.51 points to close at 33,874.85, and the NASDAQ dropped -0.9% to 13,962.68.

On a weekly level, the S&P 500 was able to eke out a gain of +.02% marking 3 out of 4 positive weeks in April. The DOW and NASDAQ didn't fare well, both losing -.50% and -.39%, respectively.

While that may be disappointing, the bigger picture tells a different story. If you look at the monthly charts, The S&P 500 gained +5.24% while the DOW rose about +2.7% this month, and the NASDAQ gained +5.4% in April.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,114.82

: 4,114.82 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 33,545.84

: 33,545.84 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 13,698.67

: 13,698.67 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 92.33

: 92.33 Gold (NYMEX:GC.M21) : 1,789.90

: 1,789.90 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.K21) : 63.08

: 63.08 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 64,895.22

