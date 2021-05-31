S&P 500 Post Fourth Straight Monthly Gain

The S&P 500 rose slightly on Friday in light trading heading into the long weekend to post its fourth straight monthly gain amid growing optimism over the U.S. economic recovery.

The S&P 500 ended the session up +0.1% to 4,204.11, sitting just 0.8% from its all-time record high. The DOW gained 64.81 points or +.19% 34,529.45, and the NASDAQ inched up +0.1% to close at 13,748.74.

Both the DOW and the S&P 500 advanced +0.9% and +1.1% last week, respectively, with both indexes breaking a two-week losing streak. The NASDAQ rose +2% to post its best weekly performance since April 9.

For the month of May, both the DOW and the S&P 500 gained +1.9% and +0.6%, respectively, posting their fourth straight monthly gain in a row. However, the NASDAQ suffered a -1.5% loss this month for its first negative month in the last seven months.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,236.39

: 4,236.39 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 35,091.56

: 35,091.56 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 13,820.87

: 13,820.87 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 90.44

: 90.44 Gold (NYMEX:GC.M21) : 1,881.90

: 1,881.90 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.N21) : 66.17

: 66.17 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 59,603.00

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com