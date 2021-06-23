Facebook (FB) continues to demonstrate its ever-expanding and massive moat in the social media space. Facebook’s core social media platform, in combination with its other properties such as Instagram and WhatsApp, continue to grow while expanding margins and unlocking revenue verticals. Despite being faced with several public relations challenges over the past couple of years (i.e., Cambridge Analytica, coordinated boycotts, government inquiries into privacy, jumbled earnings calls, and anti-competitive testimonies), Facebook has triumphed to all-times as of late. Facebook had to contend with scaled back advertising spending amid the COVID-19 pandemic in conjunction with the public relation issues. Facebook continues to grow across all business segments, with its user base continuing to expand slowly. Facebook’s moat is undeniable, and any meaningful sell-off like the recent Fed-induced systemic weakness could provide an entry point for the long-term investor. Although near all-time highs, Facebook is inexpensive relative to its technology cohort.

Advertising Boycotts Falter

Facebook faced a very public onslaught of companies joining an advertising boycott across its social media platforms. However, its latest earnings reports suggest that this effort may have been largely symbolic and effectively inconsequential to its revenue and growth numbers. The advertising boycott had grown to roughly a thousand groups and multinational companies. This presented a unique challenge in which the company remediated and diverted more spending to compliance/security aspects which had already swelled post-Cambridge Analytica, and other platform vulnerabilities were exposed. The magnitude of this boycott seems to have been an inconsequential influence on the stock price. This public relations challenge was managed and posed minimal risk to the company’s valuation moving forward.

Valuations and Inexpensive Stock

Facebook has over 3.2 billion monthly users across its platforms (Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp) that the company is actively engaging to expand margins and create additional revenue verticals. From a valuation standpoint, the company is inexpensive despite being near all-time highs. Facebook has a P/E ratio of 28 and a PEG ratio of 1.19 compared to Amazon (AMZN) with a P/E and PEG of 66 and 1.75, respectively, Google (GOOGL) with a P/E and PEG of 32 and 1.52, respectively, Microsoft (MSFT) with a P/E and PEG of 35 and 2.11, respectively and Apple (AAPL) with a P/E and PEG of 29 and 1.63, respectively. Its PE and PEG ratios being the lowest among all big technology names indicate that its growth relative to value is the best-in-class.

Moat and Growth

Facebook is now at all-time highs with a reasonable price-to-earnings multiple when compared to its tech cohort. Facebook continues to post unparalleled growth for its size while its platforms are still the go-to properties for advertisers and influencers. If the company continues its path forward on remediating the privacy issues while posting best-in-class revenue growth, the stock will likely continue to elevate higher. Although Facebook has been the go-to platform for advertisers, the boycott is a wake-up call. The company was able to work towards common ground to appease those involved in the boycott before permanent damage was done to the advertising relationships.

Facebook is attempting to put these issues behind the company by spending billions on initiatives to combat fake news, ensure data integrity, implementing stringent guidelines on third-party data sharing and overall transparency within its platform. As its recent quarter suggests, increases in costs and expenses demonstrate that the company is serious about tackling these issues head-on and moving forward.

Conclusion

The boycott movement may have temporarily hurt Facebook in the public relations arena; however, it's been inconsequential regarding its impact on revenue. Facebook continues to post unparalleled growth for its size while its platforms are still the go-to properties for advertisers and influencers. The recent pullback may be a good opportunity for long-term investors.

Disclosure: The author holds shares in AAPL, AMZN, DIA, GOOGL, JPM, MSFT, QQQ, SPY and USO. He may engage in options trading in any of the underlying securities. The author has no business relationship with any companies mentioned in this article. He is not a professional financial advisor or tax professional. This article reflects his own opinions. This article is not intended to be a recommendation to buy or sell any stock or ETF mentioned. Kiedrowski is an individual investor who analyzes investment strategies and disseminates analyses. Kiedrowski encourages all investors to conduct their own research and due diligence prior to investing. Please feel free to comment and provide feedback, the author values all responses. The author is the founder of www.stockoptionsdad.com where options are a bet on where stocks won’t go, not where they will. Where high probability options trading for consistent income and risk mitigation thrives in both bull and bear markets. For more engaging, short duration options based content, visit stockoptionsdad’s YouTube channel.