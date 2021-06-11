S&P 500 Posts Another Record Close On Friday

The S&P 500 rose slightly on Friday, climbing +0.2% to post a new record closing high of 4,247.44, its second record close in a row to end the week. The NASDAQ advanced +0.4% to 14,069.42 with Apple, Microsoft, and Netflix all making gains, and the DOW gained 13.36 points or +.04% to 34,479.60.

As for the weekly results, the S&P 500 posted a +0.4% gain marking its third consecutive positive week. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ had the largest gains of the three major indexes, gaining +1.8% for the week and posting its fourth straight winning week in a row. Meanwhile, the DOW's struggles continued, with it falling -0.8% on the week.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,167.93

: 4,167.93 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 34,849.32

: 34,849.32 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 13,548.93

: 13,548.93 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 90.62

: 90.62 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q21) : 1,876.10

: 1,876.10 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.N21) : 69.29

: 69.29 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 40,904.00

