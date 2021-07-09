DOW Bounces Back To Set Record Close

The DOW rose 448.23 points or +1.30%, to a record close of 34,870.16 on Friday, a day after losing 259.86 points. The S&P 500 gained +1.13%, closing at an all-time high of 4,369.55, and the NASDAQ rose +0.98% to close at a record of 14,701.92.
Friday's comeback brought all three major averages into green territory for the week, with the DOW gaining +0.25% for the week. In addition, the S&P 500 and NASDAQ both gained +0.40% and +0.43% since the beginning of the week, respectively.
Bitcoin continues to be stuck in a trading range, trapped right around the $33,000 level and building a head and shoulders pattern. Check out Aibek Burabayev's latest article outlining this setup for Bitcoin as well as updates for Ethereum and Ripple.
Key Levels To Watch Next Week:
- S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 4,173.40
- Dow (INDEX:DJI): 33,312.07
- NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 13,960.04
- U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX): 91.51
- Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q21): 1,796.30
- Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.Q21): 71.62
- Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 36,623.79
Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com