DOW Bounces Back To Set Record Close

The DOW rose 448.23 points or +1.30%, to a record close of 34,870.16 on Friday, a day after losing 259.86 points. The S&P 500 gained +1.13%, closing at an all-time high of 4,369.55, and the NASDAQ rose +0.98% to close at a record of 14,701.92.

Friday's comeback brought all three major averages into green territory for the week, with the DOW gaining +0.25% for the week. In addition, the S&P 500 and NASDAQ both gained +0.40% and +0.43% since the beginning of the week, respectively.

Bitcoin continues to be stuck in a trading range, trapped right around the $33,000 level and building a head and shoulders pattern. Check out Aibek Burabayev's latest article outlining this setup for Bitcoin as well as updates for Ethereum and Ripple.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,173.40

: 4,173.40 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 33,312.07

: 33,312.07 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 13,960.04

: 13,960.04 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 91.51

: 91.51 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q21) : 1,796.30

: 1,796.30 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.Q21) : 71.62

: 71.62 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 36,623.79

