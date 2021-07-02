NASDAQ and S&P 500 Hit Record Closes

The U.S. stock market rose on Friday, with the NASDAQ and S&P 500 adding to their records for the week when both indexes closed at record highs. The NASDAQ closed up on the day with a gain of +0.81% or 116.95 points to close at 14,639.33, an all-time high. Not to be outdone, the S&P 500 closed that day up +0.75% or +32.45 points to close at 4,325.34, an all-time high. In fact, it rose for a 7th straight day after a strong jobs report, marking its best winning streak in 10 months. The DOW missed out on the record run this week, but it did finish the day up +0.44% or +152.82 points to close at 34,786.35.

On a weekly level, the NASDAQ rose +2%, while the S&P 500 and Dow climbed 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively.

In observance of Independence Day, our office and the U.S. markets will be closed on Monday, July 5.

We'll be back on Tuesday, ready to serve you. On behalf of our team, we hope you have a fun and safe weekend.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,164.40

: 4,164.40 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 33,271.93

: 33,271.93 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 13,903.73

: 13,903.73 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 90.34

: 90.34 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q21) : 1,765.90

: 1,765.90 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.Q21) : 73.39

: 73.39 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 41,341.57

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com