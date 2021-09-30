Earnings Calendar for October 2021

October means the start of another exciting earnings season on Wall Street.

While the month will start a bit quiet, mid-October will heat up with some of the biggest companies scheduled to report to investors. That means some big opportunities are on the horizon for traders who know how to find big earnings plays.

Most Anticipated Earnings For October 2021

Below are some of the most anticipated scheduled earnings announcements for October (click to download a printable PDF).

October 1 (≈0 announcement)

October 4 (≈3 announcements)

Comtech Telecomm (CMTL)

Steris Plc (STE)

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

October 5 (≈5 announcements)

Loop Industries (LOOP)

PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)

October 6 (≈7 announcements)

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI)

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

IDT Corp (IDT)

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

RPM International Inc (RPM)

October 7 (≈5 announcements)

Accolade Inc (ACCD)

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)

Tilray Inc (TLRY)

October 8 (≈1 announcements)

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN)

September 9 (≈14 announcements)

American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)

Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV)

The Kroger Co (KR)

Landlake Industries (LAKE)

Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ)

October 11 (≈6 announcements)

Blackrock Inc (BLK)

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

First Republic Bank (FRC)

Sono-Tek Corp (UWMC)

Voxx International Corp (VOXX)

October 12 (≈12 announcements)

Azz Inc (AZZ)

Fastenal Co (FAST)

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

United Airlines Holdings (UAL)

October 13 (≈12 announcements)

BancFirst Corp (BANF)

Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

Infosys Ltd (INFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Schwab Corp (SCHW)

October 14 (≈19 announcements)

Aloca Corp (AA)

Bank of America (BAC)

Domino's Pizza (DPZ)

Heartland Express (HTLD)

Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA)

October 15 (≈6 announcements)

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Prologis Inc (PLD)

Sensient Technologies (SXT)

PNC Financial Series Group (PNC)

Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

October 18 (≈75 announcements)

Container Store (TCS)

GATX Corp (GATX)

Lennox International (LII)

Snap Inc (SNAP)

Texas Instruments (TXN)

October 19 (≈90 announcements)

AutoNation Inc (AN)

Equifax Inc (EFX)

Graco Inc (GGG)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Netflix Inc (NFLX)

October 20 (≈125 announcements)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Pool Corp (POOL)

Verizon Corp (VZ)

October 21 (≈52 announcements)

AT&T (T)

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN)

Intel Corp (INTC)

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

October 22 (≈7 announcements)

American Express (AXP)

Autoliv Inc (ALV)

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

TFI International (TFII)

October 25 (≈220 announcements)

2U Inc (TWOU)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Crocs Inc (CROX)

Hasbro Inc. (HAS)

Tenable Holdings (TENB)

October 26 (≈265 announcements)

3M Co (MMM)

eBay Inc (EBAY)

Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Sprout Farmers Market (SFM)

Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

October 27 (≈360 announcements)

Avid Budget Group (CAR)

Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

October 28 (≈119 announcements)

AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Chevron Corp (CVX)

Hexo Corp (HEXO)

Under Armour (UAA)

Yamana Gold (AUY)

October 29 (≈12 announcements)

Barnes Group (B)

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Announcement dates are subject to change.

