Stocks Notch Best Month Of The Year

The stock market set another round of record closes on Friday as Wall Street looked past disappointing results from major companies to notch its best month of the year.

The S&P 500 rose +0.19% to close at 4,605.38, and the DOW added 89 points or +0.25% to end at 35,819.56. The NASDAQ rose +0.33% to close at 15,498.39. All three of those closes are record highs, and the S&P 500 and NASDAQ had their best months since November of 2020.

All three major indexes posted their fourth positive week in a row and finished solidly higher for the month. On a weekly level, the DOW gained +.40%, the S&P 500 +1.33%, and the NASDAQ rounded out the week up +2.71%.

For the month of October, the NASDAQ gained +7.27, while the S&P 500 gained +6.91%. In addition, the Dow rose +5.84% for its best month since March of this year.

Bitcoin bounced back from a rough start to the week where it retreated from an all-time of 67,016.50, falling as far as 56,425.00 on Wednesday before bouncing to finish the week strong, gaining +1.94% as of Friday evening. As for the month, it was one of the strongest months that the cryptocurrency has had to post a gain of +43.92%.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,329.92

: 4,329.92 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 34,115.10

: 34,115.10 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 14,441.60

: 14,441.60 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 94.56

: 94.56 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z21) : 1,804.10

: 1,804.10 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.Z21) : 83.74

: 83.74 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 51,000.00

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com