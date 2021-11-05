5 Week Winning Streak Ends

The DOW rose 179.08 points or +0.50%, to close at 36,100.31. The S&P 500 gained +0.72% at close at 4,682.85, and the NASDAQ rallied, gaining +1.0% or 156.68 points to end the day at 15,860.96.

However, all three major indexes closed the week lower after the hottest inflation report in 30 years. The DOW fell -0.6%, the S&P 500 dipped -0.3%, and the NASDAQ eased -0.7% on the week. Despite the week's losses, the three major indexes are still within striking distance of their record highs. The S&P 500 is up more than 24% in 2021.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 4,537.36

: 4,537.36 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 35,490.43

: 35,490.43 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 15,070.75

: 15,070.75 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 93.27

: 93.27 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z21) : 1,845.10

: 1,845.10 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.Z21) : 81.86

: 81.86 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 56,425.00

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com