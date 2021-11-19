Stock Market Stumbles To The Finish

Posted on by Jeremy Lutz

The stock market stumbled into the week's finish on Friday, with The DOW falling 268.97 points or -0.75%, to end the week at 35,879.09. The S&P 500 dropped -0.14% to 4,717.75, and the NASDAQ advanced +0.40% to close at 16,121.12 on Friday.

On a weekly level, two of the three major indexes finished in the green. The NASDAQ led the way with a weekly gain of +1.2%, and the S&P 500 added +0.32%. The DOW, however, suffered its second straight week of losses losing -1.38%.

Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market were under fire all week, suffering substantial losses, with Bitcoin losing -10.55%, triggering a new red weekly Trade Triangle indicating a move to a sidelines position. Litecoin is down -15%, and Etheruem stands to lose roughly -7%.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *