Stock Market Stumbles To The Finish

The stock market stumbled into the week's finish on Friday, with The DOW falling 268.97 points or -0.75%, to end the week at 35,879.09. The S&P 500 dropped -0.14% to 4,717.75, and the NASDAQ advanced +0.40% to close at 16,121.12 on Friday.
On a weekly level, two of the three major indexes finished in the green. The NASDAQ led the way with a weekly gain of +1.2%, and the S&P 500 added +0.32%. The DOW, however, suffered its second straight week of losses losing -1.38%.
Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market were under fire all week, suffering substantial losses, with Bitcoin losing -10.55%, triggering a new red weekly Trade Triangle indicating a move to a sidelines position. Litecoin is down -15%, and Etheruem stands to lose roughly -7%.
Key Levels To Watch Next Week:
- S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 4,595.06
- Dow (INDEX:DJI): 35,555.37
- NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 15,470.23
- U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX): 93.81
- Gold (NYMEX:GC.Z21): 1,873.30
- Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.Z21): 79.33
- Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 69,000.00
Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com