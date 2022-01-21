Nothing Good Happens Below 200-Day MA

Posted on by Jeremy Lutz

On Friday, the stock market fell again, closing out another losing week and continuing its rough start to 2022. Again, the NASDAQ was hit the hardest with Friday's selloff sending the tech-heavy index to its worst week since March 2020.

The NASDAQ declined -2.72% to close at 13,768.92. The DOW fell 450.02 points or -1.30% to 34,265.37, and the S&P 500 slid -1.89% to end the day at 4,397.94.

The Nasdaq posted a -7.6% loss for the week and now sits more than 14% below its November record close. The DOW and S&P 500 closed out their third straight week of losses of -4.58% and -5.68%, their worst weeks since 2020. The S&P 500 is off more than 8% from its record close.

Bitcoin was also hit hard on Friday as investors brace for the Fed and dump riskier assets with higher rates. As a result, the digital asset fell more than -15% to around $36,449 on Friday.

