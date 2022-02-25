Stock Market Fights Off Volatility

Posted on by Jeremy Lutz

Stocks soared on Friday, culminating with the DOW having its best day of trading since November 2020, but was this bounce back at the end of a volatile week and end to the wild ride, or is there more pain on the horizon?

On a daily level, the DOW added 834.92 points or +2.51%, closing at 34,058.75. The S&P 500 gained +2.24% at 4,384.65, and the NASDAQ rose +1.64% to end the day and week at 13,694.62.

However, the +800 point move by the DOW was not enough to push the index into positive territory for the week, with it losing -0.06%. On the flip side, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ finished the week +0.82% and +1.08% higher.

Let's not forget that the NASDAQ is still in correction, down more than 10% from its record high, and is still staring the "Death Cross" in the face. The DOW and S&P 500 are just outside correction territory, with the S&P 500 flirting with correction territory earlier in the week.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.