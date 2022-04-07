Earnings Calendar for April 2022

April means earnings season is almost here!

Most Anticipated Earnings For April 2022

Below are some of the most anticipated earnings announcements for April (click to download a printable PDF).

April 1 (≈11 announcements)

Guardion Health (GHSI)

NextDecade Corp (NEXT)

Power REIT (PW)

Verra Mobility (VRRM)

Yatra Online Inc (YTRA)

April 4 (≈7 announcements)

Aim Immunotech (AIM)

Atotech Limited (ATC)

Precipio Inc (PRPO)

QIWI (QIWI)

SRAX Inc (SRAX)

April 5 (≈9 announcements)

Acuity Brands (AYI)

Cognyte Software (CGNT)

Landec Corp (LNDC)

NovaGold (NG)

Ozon Holdings (OZON)

April 6 (≈21 announcements)

Byline Bancorp (BY)

CyberOptics (CYBE)

Levi Strauss (LEVI)

Skillsoft Corp (SKIL)

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

April 7 (≈11 announcements)

Conagra Brands (STZ)

Kura Sushi (KRUS)

Lamb Weston (LW)

PriceSmart Inc (PSMT)

WD-40 Co (WDFC)

April 8 (≈2 announcements)

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)

Natuzzi SPA (NTZ)

April 11 (≈13 announcements)

Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Genco Shipping (GNK)

Nutiband Inc (NTRB)

Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO)

SeaChange Intl (SEAC)

April 12 (≈9 announcements)

Albertson Cos Inc. (ACI)

Argan Inc. (AGX)

CarMax Inc (KMX)

Mind Technology (MIND)

Tanzanian Gold (TRX)

April 13 (≈15 announcements)

Blackrock Inc (BLK)

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Shaw Comm (SJR)

Unity Bancorp (UNTY)

April 14 (≈16 announcements)

Ally Financial (ALLY)

Rite Aid Corp (RAD)

Sundial Growers (SNDL)

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

April 15 (≈0 announcements)

Good Friday - Markets Are Closed

April 18 (≈45 announcements)

AutoNation Inc. (AN)

Dover Corp (DOV)

Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Pinnacle Financial (PNFP)

Xerox (XRX)

April 19 (≈78 announcements)

Badger Meter (BMI)

Citizens Financial (CFG)

Graco Inc (GGG)

Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

April 20 (≈100 announcements)

Alcoa Corp (AA)

CSX Corp (CSX)

Lam Research (LRCX)

Proctor & Gamble (PG)

Tesla Inc (TSLA)

April 21 (≈45 announcements)

AT&T (T)

Boston Beer Co (SAM)

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

April 22 (≈13 announcements)

American Express (AXP)

First Hawaiian (FHB)

Newmont Corp (NEM)

Schlumberger (SLB)

Verizon (VZ)

April 25 (≈158 announcements)

3M Co (MMM)

Alphabet (GOOG)

First Bank (FRBA)

JetBlue (JBLU)

Pinterest Inc (PINS)

April 26 (≈217 announcements)

Allegion (ALLE)

Corning Inc (GLW)

General Motors Co (GM)

PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Waste Management (WM)

April 27 (≈298 announcements)

AFLAC (AFL)

Boeing Co (BA)

Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Spotify Tech (SPOT)

Western Digital Corp (WDC)

April 28 (≈145 announcements)

AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Apple Inc (AAPL)

Intel Corp (INTC)

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Verisign Inc (VRSN)

April 29 (≈21 announcements)

Astrazeneca (AZN)

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Verona Pharma (VRNA)

Wipro Ltd (WIT)

March 2 (≈98 announcements)

Box Inc (BOX)

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR)

Zuora Inc (ZUO)

Announcement dates are subject to change.

