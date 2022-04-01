Stocks Have Worst Quarter In 2 Years

The first quarter of 2022 was the worst first quarter since 2020 in the stock market. The DOW and S&P 500 closed down -4.57% and -4.95%, respectively, and the NASDAQ lost -9.10%. Some of the contributing factors to this rough quester were the start of a rate hiking cycle from the Federal Reserve, high inflation, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The major indexes made a late-session rally to close out the week, with the DOW adding 139.92 points or +0.40% to close at 34,818.27. The S&P 500 rose +0.34% to 4,545.86, while the NASDAQ gained +0.29% to end the day at 14,261.50.

On a weekly level, only the NASDAQ and S&P 500 were able to stretch their weekly win streak to three with a gain of +0.65% and +0.06, while the DOW snapped its weekly winning streak with a loss of -0.12%.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

