Inside Scoop - Big Biotech Purchase On the Radar

The largest insider buy on All Star Chart's Inside Scoop list is a Form 4 filing by David Goeddel, independent director at NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM).

Goeddel disclosed the purchase of approximately $13.2 million worth of shares in the small-cap biotech company.

The CEOs of Camping World Holdings (CWH) and Veracyte (VCYT) both filed Form 4s reporting small purchases of their own stock.

The only 13G on our list was filed by Millennium Management, which revealed an ownership stake of 5.50% in CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC).

Here’s The Hot List, with data through June 13, 2022:

In another form 4, St. Albans Global Management reported the acquisition of FutureFuel Corp (FF) shares worth $3,085,040.

There also was some insider activity in three regional banks: Commerce Bancshares (CBSH), Farmers National Banc (FMNB), and New York Community Bancorp (NYCB).

In the options market, there was bullish flow in Joby Aviation (JOBY) and HP Inc (HPQ).

Last but not least, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville filed a Periodic Transaction Report declaring the purchase of two stocks.

Sen. Tuberville reported acquisitions worth between $100,000 and $250,000 in the steel producer United States Steel (X) and $300,000 to 600,000 in the online payments provider PayPal Holdings (PYPL).

----

