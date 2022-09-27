See Mentor in Action and Get 50% Off

Join Magnifi Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday this week and see how Mentor can help you build a financial portfolio and take your investing to the next level.

What you'll see from Mentor:

How to build your financial portfolio

Understanding personalized portfolio updates

Analysis and market alerts

Q&A: Answering the most common Mentor questions

And you can still lock in Mentor for $7 / month - this offer will be expiring soon!

Tuesday 4:00PM ET / 1:00PM PT

See how Mentor's personalized portfolio alerts and interactive charts and graphs help you understand your portfolio.

Wednesday 2:00PM ET / 11:00AM PDT

Learn how Mentor helps you identify stocks and ETFs you’d like to invest in—with no account minimums or commissions.

Thursday 12:00PM ET / 9:00AM PT

Mentor can steer you through portfolio design based on your investing needs.

MarketClub/INO, a division of TIFIN Group LLC, is affiliated with Magnifi via common ownership. Affiliates of Magnifi will receive cash compensation for referrals of clients who open accounts with Magnifi. Due to this compensation, a conflict of interest exists since MarketClub/INO has an incentive to recommend Magnifi LLC.

Magnifi LLC does not charge advisory fees or transaction fees for non-managed accounts. Clients who elect to have Magnifi LLC manage all or a portion of their account will be charged an advisory fee. Please see Magnifi's Form ADV for additional information about fees and charges that may apply. Magnifi LLC receives compensation from product sponsors related to recommendations. Other fees and charges may apply.

Normally $14 per month, Mentor will be $7 per month for the first 10,000 users.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as individualized investment advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities tailored to your needs. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of all securities before investing. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. Advisory services are offered through Magnifi LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Being registered as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The information contained herein should in no way be construed or interpreted as a solicitation to sell or offer to sell advisory services to any residents of any State where notice-filed or otherwise legally permitted. All content is for information purposes only. It is not intended to provide any tax or legal advice or provide the basis for any financial decisions. Nor is it intended to be a projection of current or future performance or indication of future results. Moreover, this material has been derived from sources believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and completeness and does not purport to be a complete analysis of the materials discussed. Purchases are subject to suitability. This requires a review of an investor’s objective, risk tolerance, and time horizons. Investing always involves risk and possible loss of capital.