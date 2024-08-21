Cintas Corp. (CTAS) Record-Breaking Year: Is It Time to Invest?

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has carved out a niche in helping businesses stay clean, safe, and professional. Whether it’s uniforms, floor mats, cleaning supplies (like mops, disinfectants, and restroom essentials), fire extinguishers, or even first aid kits, Cintas provides the essentials that keep workplaces running smoothly.

The stock has been on a tear lately, appreciating nearly 200% over the past five years. On May 2, Cintas’ board approved a split of its common stock, which trades at around $772 per share. This four-to-one stock split is expected to increase the number of outstanding shares from about 101 million to approximately 404 million. The split is set to take effect when shares begin trading on a post-split basis on Thursday, September 12, just as summer comes to a close.

Moreover, the CTAS shares have surged more than 28% year-to-date. This impressive performance came on the heels of better-than-expected fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter earnings and a strong outlook for the coming year. Management’s guidance suggests that fiscal 2025 could surpass the success of 2024.

Cintas by the numbers

The company’s recent earnings report showed strong results across the board. While the top-line revenue came close to estimates, the bottom line shone, beating analysts’ expectations yet again. Cintas has consistently topped the EPS and revenue estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is promising.

In the final quarter of fiscal 2024, CTAS reported a record revenue of $2.47 billion, up 8.2% from the previous year’s quarter and $60 million higher than the prior quarter. Its revenue from the core uniform rental and facility services segment increased 7.8% year-over-year to $1.91 billion, driven by new and existing customers. The company’s first aid and safety services unit also performed well, with revenue up 11.2%, while other operations grew by 7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full fiscal year 2024, CTAS revenue came in at $9.60 billion, reflecting an 8.9% increase year-over-year, with organic growth at 8%. Its First Aid and Safety Services operating segment crossed the $1 billion mark in annual revenue for the first time.

During the earnings call, the company stated that demand remains strong across its focused verticals of health care, hospitality, education, and state and local government. They also noted that about two-thirds of their new customers came from businesses that previously did not have any programs, showing the potential for continued growth. Moreover, Cintas' retention rates remained high, reflecting continued customer satisfaction.

On top of this, CTAS continues to see growth in profits and earnings, with margins expanding again. In the fourth quarter, its gross margin increased by 11.6% to $1.22 billion, compared to $1.09 billion the previous year. Gross margin as a percentage of sales rose to 49.2%, up 150 basis points from 47.7% a year ago. Despite increasing sales, the company has effectively managed its operating expenses, leading to impressive growth in operating income.

Operating income for the quarter grew by 16.3% from the prior-year quarter to $547.6 million, with an operating margin of 22.2%. The company’s net income surged 19.7% year-over-year to $414.32 million, while its EPS hit $3.99, surpassing estimates by $0.20 and up from $3.33 a year ago.

For the full year, the company’s operating income grew by 14.8% year-over-year, and its operating margin hit an all-time high of 21.6%. Moreover, its EPS grew by 16.6% for the year. Cintas attributed its improved profitability and earnings growth to a strong focus on operational efficiency, including better sourcing, supply chain management, and route optimization through initiatives like SmartTruck and SAP integration.

In addition, CTAS’ cash flow from operating activities for the fiscal year 2024 was $2.08 billion, compared to $1.60 billion last year, reflecting an increase of 30.2%. Thanks to its strong cash flows, the company paid out $530.90 million in cash dividends, up 18% year-over-year.

What’s Ahead for Cintas?

Based on its strong performance, Cintas is optimistic about continued success in the current fiscal year 2025. The company expects revenue to fall between $10.16 billion and $10.31 billion, representing a 5.9% to 7.4% increase over fiscal 2024. Moreover, its earnings per share are estimated to be between $16.25 and $16.75 for 2025.

Meanwhile, the consensus revenue estimate for the current year ending May 2025 is $10.28 billion, signaling a 7.1% year-over-year increase. Likewise, the company’s EPS is anticipated to witness a 10.2% uptick from the previous year, reaching $16.70. Further, analysts predict a 7.1% increase in revenue for the fiscal year 2026 to $11.01 billion. Similarly, EPS for the next year is expected to experience a growth of 10.4% from the prior year, settling at $18.44.

In terms of valuation, CTAS is trading at a lofty non-GAAP price-earnings ratio of 45.80x, which is 142.4% higher than the industry average of 18.89x. Likewise, the stock’s forward EV/Sales and forward Price/Cash Flow of 7.73x and 35.64x compared to their respective industry average of 1.79x and 14.48x.

While these metrics indicate a premium valuation, they are supported by the company’s strong financial performance. For instance, CTAS’ impressive trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 48.83% underlines its efficiency and pricing power. Similarly, its trailing-12-month ROCE of 38.28% is 198.8% higher than the industry average of 12.81%. Furthermore, the stock’s 24.83% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin exceeds the 13.76% industry average by 80.5%.

Bottom Line

Investment analyst Quad 7 Capital is bullish on Cintas' prospects, projecting continued growth into fiscal year 2025. Although the stock’s high price-to-earnings ratio of 46x might seem steep, Cintas' solid financial performance, efficient operations, and ongoing share repurchases suggest a potential for further appreciation.

Over the past three years, CTAS’ revenue and net income increased at CAGRs of 10.5% and 12.3%, respectively. Its EPS grew at a 13.9% CAGR during the period. Moreover, the company’s levered FCF rose at a 9.9% CAGR over the same time frame.

Given its robust financials, accelerating profitability, and bright long-term outlook, we believe CTAS is an ideal buy now. It might be wise for long-term investors to consider buying during any market dips to take advantage of this promising stock.