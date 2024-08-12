Ford's Financial Crisis: What It Means for Investors

The stock market has seen a significant downturn over the past few days, with many overvalued mega-cap tech companies leading the slide. At the top of this is Ford Motor Company (F), whose shares have plummeted by 22% in the past month, far outpacing the S&P 500's 4% decline.

But what’s behind Ford’s sharp decline? A growing consensus among investors is that Ford is struggling due to mismanagement, making it arguably the most poorly run major automaker in the world today. Since the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ford has made a series of costly missteps, especially in its ambitious $30 billion plan to catch up to Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) in the electric vehicle (EV) market. Despite these efforts, Ford is losing an alarming $50,000 on each EV it sells, raising questions about the sustainability of its strategy.

To put things in perspective, Ford's stock was trading around $11 at the end of June 2022, just before the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates. While Ford and major automotive players were impacted by supply chain issues and the semiconductor shortage through much of 2022, high interest rates and relatively weak consumer confidence in the U.S. have all contributed to the company’s decline.

In the second quarter of 2024, which ended June 30, Ford reported a 6% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $47.81 billion, thanks to a fresh lineup of vehicles, including the all-new F-150. However, this fell short of Wall Street’s expectations of $44.90 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings also missed estimates by $0.21, coming in at $0.47 per share due to higher warranty-related costs. Ford’s net income for the second quarter dropped 4.5% compared to the previous year to $1.83 billion, mainly because its combustion-engine unit posted a pretax loss driven by rising warranty and recall expenses.

This disappointment was enough to cause Ford’s stock to plunge in after-hours trading, wiping out nearly a year’s worth of gains. The company reported $2.30 billion in warranty and recall costs for the last quarter alone, $800 million more than the first quarter and $700 million higher than a year ago.

Ford Blue, the company’s internal combustion engine unit, earned $1.17 billion before taxes during the quarter, down $1.1 billion from the previous year. While investors had hoped for better guidance from Ford Blue, the company cut its outlook instead. On the other hand, Ford Pro, the commercial vehicle unit, posted a $2.56 billion profit, which was $173 million above 2023. Meanwhile, Model E, the EV unit, reported a $1.14 billion loss ($63 million worse than the previous year), further deepening the company’s financial woes.

Despite these setbacks, Ford maintained its guidance range for adjusted EBIT between $10 billion and $12 billion while raising expectations for adjusted free cash flow (FCF) by $1 billion to a range of $7.50 billion to $8.50 billion. Ford Pro's EBIT outlook for the full year has been adjusted upward to $9 billion to $10 billion, thanks to growth and a favorable product mix. However, Ford Blue's outlook has been revised downward to fall between $6 billion and $6.5 billion, reflecting higher-than-expected warranty costs.

The combination of a profit drop and escalating warranty costs from April through June did not sit well with investors and has shaken their confidence in the company. Shares of F are down more than 19% over the past year and nearly 16% year-to-date.

Ford CEO Jim Farley acknowledged the company’s growing pains, particularly in its EV strategy, which has faced significant challenges. Despite these hurdles, Farley expressed confidence in Ford’s ability to reduce losses and build a profitable EV business. The company plans to focus on producing “very differentiated” EVs priced under $40,000 and $30,000, targeting work and adventure segments. However, success in this area will require significant breakthroughs in cost reduction, a goal that remains uncertain.

A pressing concern for investors is whether Ford has enough cash to navigate the ongoing economic challenges. The company’s total debt, excluding its financing operations, is $20.40 billion, while its cash reserves are roughly $20 billion. Given the current macroeconomic environment, marked by high oil prices and interest rates, could Ford face a repeat of its struggles from 2022 and 2023 and underperform the S&P over the next 12 months? Or will it manage to make a strong comeback?

Ford has recently backed off on its ambitious EV goals, recognizing that gasoline-powered vehicles are the primary drivers of short-term profits and possibly will be for some time. The EV versions of its best-selling F-150 pickup and Mustang Mach-E have not met expectations, leading management to argue that the key to success lies in developing a profitable $25,000 EV. However, the path to achieving this remains unclear.

Bottom Line

In summary, Ford’s stock has taken a significant hit due to management’s missteps and the challenges facing its EV strategy. While the company’s leadership remains optimistic about its future, investors are understandably concerned about the road ahead. The Ford family and management have a difficult task ahead as they try to steer the company back on course. For investors, the question remains whether now is the right time to buy shares, with Ford’s stock near its lowest point in recent years, or whether more challenges lie ahead.