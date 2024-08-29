Why DELL Could Be a Big Winner in the AI Cloud Spending Boom

As the tech world grapples with the ebb and flow of generative AI hype, one thing remains clear: the major players are doubling down on their investments. Despite a nearly 15% drop in the Nasdaq since July’s highs and concerns about a potential repeat of the dot-com bubble, the tech giants aren’t flinching.

The second-quarter earnings season revealed that major technology companies like Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) are more bullish than ever, continuing to fuel their AI ambitions with hefty investments. Together, these companies have poured around $40 billion into cloud computing, with a significant portion allocated for GPUs and other AI-related tech.

For example, the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI has sparked a massive capital expenditure (CAPEX) buildout and triggered a surge in demand for GPUs. So far, enterprise adoption of generative AI has mostly involved exploratory projects within the public cloud.

Following the release of second-quarter results by these tech behemoths, Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini raised his 2024 global capital expenditure forecast for the top 12 cloud computing providers by 3%, bringing the total to $192 billion, up by 55% from last year. And if that wasn’t robust enough, Hosseini predicts spending will rise by another 40% to 42% in 2025.

Amid this surge in AI investment, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is emerging as an unexpected contender. Traditionally recognized for its personal computing products, Dell is now aggressively expanding its footprint in AI and cloud computing. With the growing need for data centers and advanced cloud solutions, Dell’s strategic shift positions it well to benefit from this boom.

So, could DELL be a major winner in the AI revolution? Let’s find out.

Dell’s Strategic Position in the AI Server Market

Dell Technologies has evolved far beyond its origins as a producer of Windows-powered PCs. While high-end laptops and gaming stations remain significant, Dell’s focus has increasingly shifted toward becoming a leading player in the AI and cloud infrastructure space.

The company’s extensive portfolio includes everything from data centers to edge computing solutions, positioning it as a versatile player in the tech world. DELL’s infrastructure solutions are particularly noteworthy, as they cater to the growing demand for advanced AI computing power. The company has built a strong reputation for assembling efficient, high-performance data centers, a crucial asset as AI and machine learning drive demand for robust computing infrastructure.

Moreover, Dell’s partnerships with major cloud providers and tech giants like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) underscore its critical role in the AI ecosystem. NVDA’s endorsement of Dell as a premier solution for building data centers is a testament to its capabilities. The “AI Factory” initiative, highlighted by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, marks DELL as a leading player in the transition to AI-accelerated computing environments.

The company’s infrastructure solutions segment, which generated $4.3 billion in operating income last year, stands to benefit immensely from the accelerating demand for advanced AI computing systems. This growth potential is reinforced by the company’s strategic focus on high-performance servers and storage solutions tailored for AI applications.

In the first quarter ended May 3, 2024, DELL’s net revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $22.24 billion, exceeding the analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Its Infrastructure Solutions Group’s (ISG) revenue stood at $9.23 billion, up 22% year-over-year. Thanks to strong demand across AI and traditional servers, the company’s servers and networking revenue grew 42% from the year-ago value to $5.47 billion.

On the bottom line, DELL’s net income and EPS came in at $955 million and $1.32, indicating an increase of 65% and 67% from the prior year. The company returned $1.10 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, ending the quarter with $7.30 billion in cash and investments.

Dell’s consistent ability to meet or exceed expectations, coupled with its aggressive cash returns to shareholders, has proven to be a winning strategy. This, along with its strong positioning in AI, has driven the stock price to more than double over the past twelve months. Shares of DELL have surged more than 45% year-to-date and nearly 95% over the past year.

As companies invest more in AI computing systems, the company’s infrastructure solutions are expected to see substantial growth. With tens of billions, potentially even hundreds of billions of dollars up for grabs, DELL is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this expanding market. If it continues to leverage its partnerships and infrastructure expertise, it could emerge as a major beneficiary of the AI boom, making it an intriguing stock for investors to consider.