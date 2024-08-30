Why Rivian’s Partnerships Make It a Strong Buy After the Recent Rally

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently signaled an imminent shift in policy, with the likelihood of interest rate cuts on the horizon, possibly as soon as September. This news was a breath of fresh air for electric vehicle (EV) stocks, which have been under pressure from rising rates.

Higher interest rates have made financing big-ticket purchases like EVs more expensive, squeezing consumer demand and forcing companies to cut prices, often at the expense of their margins. Additionally, like many in the EV sector, the increased cost of capital and reduced present value of future earnings have been significant headwinds for companies still in the growth phase.

As the prospect of lower interest rates lifts the EV sector, Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is positioned to benefit significantly, thanks in part to its high-profile partnerships with Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Volkswagen AG (VWAPY). With its stock rallying nearly 9% last Friday, RIVN’s recent gains underscore investor optimism. But what exactly makes these partnerships pivotal to the company’s long-term success? Let’s explore.

Is Rivian’s Partnerships With Amazon and Volkswagen a Catalyst for Growth?

For Rivian, 2024 has been a challenging year, particularly as an unprofitable EV maker navigating a tough market. Despite a recovery from its April lows, RIVN remains down nearly 40% year-to-date. However, there’s optimism about its future, especially with its strategic partnerships.

In June, Rivian announced a joint venture with Volkswagen, starting with an initial $1 billion investment from the German auto giant and an additional $4 billion planned through 2026. This partnership is all about collaborating on software and electrical architecture, which is crucial for Rivian as it works on ramping up production for its upcoming R2 electric SUV and a new mid-size electric vehicle.

The $5 billion investment isn’t just cash in the bank; it’s a game-changer for the company’s capital structure, providing it with the resources to vertically integrate its software and electrical systems. CEO RJ Scaringe echoed this optimism, stating that the integration with Volkswagen is “moving along very well’ and should be finalized by the fourth quarter of this year, helping Rivian’s technology reach more global markets.

Meanwhile, as part of the Climate Pledge to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040, Amazon has partnered with Rivian to roll out 100,000 electric delivery vehicles (EDVs) by 2030. To date, 15,000 of these vehicles have been deployed across the U.S. since 2022. However, Rivian has temporarily halted production of these EDVs due to a parts shortage. While this has impacted the delivery vans, the electric vehicle maker has reassured investors that it won’t affect consumer models like the R1S and R1T. Despite this setback, Rivian expects to compensate for lost production and keep the partnership on track.

These high-profile partnerships are more than just business deals; they represent Rivian's strategy to leverage collaboration for accelerated growth, technological innovation, and global market penetration, particularly as the company navigates a shifting economic landscape.

Financial Performance: A Mixed Bag With Positive Outlook

On August 6, RIVN reported its second-quarter earnings, revealing a loss of $1.46 per share, which was worse than the $1.27 loss reported in the same period last year. This figure came in above analysts’ expectations, who had predicted a loss of $1.19 per share. However, its revenue for the quarter came in at $1.16 billion (up 3.3% year-over-year), slightly surpassing analyst expectations of $1.15 billion. The company also reported $17 million in revenue from regulatory credits.

Despite a weak bottom line, Rivian's financial position remains solid as it ended the quarter with $7.87 billion in cash and investments, including $1 billion from an unsecured convertible note issued to Volkswagen. Moreover, the company successfully completed a retooling upgrade at its Normal, Illinois plant, producing 9,612 vehicles and delivering 13,790 units.

For 2024, Rivian has set a production target of 57,000 vehicles, incorporating necessary downtime for further upgrades and cost reductions. It aims for a 30% improvement in production line rate and a 20% reduction in material costs compared to its previous platform, reflecting its efforts to enhance efficiency and reduce expenses.

Rivian has also revamped its R1 pickup and SUV models, increasing prices slightly while maintaining competitive starting points for the R1S and R1T. The updated models are expected to drive higher revenues and support Rivian's goal of achieving positive gross profit per vehicle by the fourth quarter. While Rivian continues to face challenges, the company’s strategic initiatives and strong cash position provide a foundation for potential future growth.

Is Rivian a Strong Buy?

Several analysts are bullish about RIVN’s prospects, pointing out that its strong financial backing makes it a solid long-term bet. Despite facing challenges in scaling up operations, the company’s substantial cash reserves and strategic investments in expanding production capacity, like the new Georgia facility set to produce 250,000 vehicles annually by 2025, make its future promising.

With over 90,000 pre-orders for its R1T and R1S models, we can see that the consumer demand remains strong. Plus, the upcoming R2 platform is set to attract even more customers. So, while there are short-term bumps in the road, Rivian’s strong financial position and strategic moves suggest it’s well-positioned for long-term success. For investors ready to look past the immediate challenges, RIVN could be a great addition to your portfolio.