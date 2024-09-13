Taiwan Semiconductor's 10% Dip: Is It Time to Buy?

With a $897.58 billion market cap, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) plays a crucial role in the global semiconductor ecosystem by leading in the production of advanced chips used across several industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, telecom, and artificial intelligence (AI).

As one of the world’s largest independent semiconductor foundries, TSM’s expertise in advanced process technologies, such as 3nm and 5nm nodes, has made it a critical supplier for major tech companies, such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), and Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Recently, the stock has dipped by around 10% from its all-time highs, making many investors wonder whether this pullback offers a prime buying opportunity. Let's assess whether long-term investors should capitalize on TSMC’s discounted price.

TSMC’s Technological Leadership

Taiwan-based TSMC’s role in advancing manufacturing chip technology has solidified its position as a critical player in the high-tech ecosystem, particularly in industries such as AI, 5G, automotive, and data centers. One of the company’s greatest strengths is its leadership in advanced node technology.

As a global chip leader, TSM provides the most advanced and comprehensive portfolio of dedicated foundry process technologies, including A16, 2nm, 3nm, 5nm, 7nm, and more. The company’s 3nm process is the industry’s leading semiconductor technology, providing the best power, performance, and area (PPA) and represents a full node advance from the 5nm generation.

TSMC continuously expands its 3nm technology portfolio to cater to diverse customer needs. Last year, the chip giant added new members to its industry-leading 3nm technology family, including the N3X process, designed specifically for high-performance computing (HPC) applications, and N3AE, facilitating an early start for automotive applications on the most advanced silicon technology.

Moreover, TSMC’s 2nm technology employing nanosheet transistors continues to make significant progress in terms of yield and device performance and is expected to commence production in 2025.

Earlier this year, at its 2024 North America Technology Symposium, TSMC introduced its latest semiconductor process, advanced packaging, and 3D IC technologies, showcasing its silicon leadership in driving the next generation of AI innovations.

With TSMC's cutting-edge N3E technology now in production and N2 slated for production in the second half of 2025, the company unveiled A16, the next technology in its roadmap. A16, set for production in 2026, integrates TSMC’s Super Power Rail architecture with nanosheet transistors. It enhances logic density and performance by allocating front-side routing resources to signals, making it well-suited for HPC products.

Also, the chip company introduced its System-on-Wafer (TSMC-SoW™) technology, a groundbreaking solution designed to deliver exceptional performance to the wafer level in addressing the future AI needs of hyperscaler data centers.

TSMC Surpasses Second-Quarter Earnings Expectations Amid AI Chip Boom

TSMC’s revenue and earnings beat analyst expectations in the second quarter of 2024 as demand for advanced chips used in AI applications continues to surge. In the quarter that ended June 30, 2024, the company’s net revenue rose 40.1% year-over-year to $20.82 billion. That surpassed analysts’ revenue estimate of $20.09 billion.

CEO C.C. Wei, in an earnings call, said business during the quarter was supported by robust demand for its industry-leading 3nm and 5nm technologies. TSMC’s shipments of 3-nanometer accounted for 15% of total wafer revenue, 5-nanometer constituted 35%, and 7-nanometer made up 17%. Advanced technologies, defined as 7-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 67% of total wafer revenue.

TSMC’s non-GAAP income from operations rose 41.9% year-over-year to $8.86 billion. Its net income and earnings per ADR were $7.66 billion and $1.48, increases of 36.3% year-over-year, respectively. Its earnings per ADR compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42.

“Moving into third quarter 2024, we expect our business to be supported by strong smartphone and AI-related demand for our leading-edge process technologies,” said Wendell Huang, Chief Financial Officer of TSMC.

Based on the company’s current business outlook, TSMC’s management expects revenue between $22.40 billion and $23.20 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The company’s gross profit margin is projected to be between 53.5% and 55.5%, and its operating profit margin is anticipated to be between 42.5% and 44.5%.

Why TSMC's Stock Dip May Be a Buying Opportunity

TSMC's leadership in advanced chip manufacturing, coupled with the growing demand for advanced chips across AI, 5G, and high-performance computing sectors, positions the company for long-term growth. Management has projected third-quarter revenue to be $22.40-$23.20 billion, compared to $17.30 billion reported in the previous year’s quarter.

Meanwhile, analysts appear highly bullish about the company’s earnings growth. Street expects TSMC’s revenue and EPS for the current quarter (ending September 2024) to grow 38.8% and 37.9% year-over-year to $23.44 billion and $1.78, respectively.

For long-term investors, TSMC's recent 10% decline may present an opportunity to buy into a company at the forefront of technological innovation. While short-term market fluctuations and geopolitical concerns may persist, the company's technological leadership and strong growth outlook make it a compelling choice for those looking to benefit from the continued evolution of AI and semiconductor technology.

Bottom Line

TSMC's recent stock dip presents a potential buying opportunity for long-term investors seeking exposure to a global leader in semiconductor innovation. With its industry-leading 3nm and 5nm process technologies, TSMC is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced chips, particularly in AI, 5G, and high-performance computing (HPC) industries.

While geopolitical risks and market volatility may pose challenges in the near term, TSMC’s strong earnings outlook and continuous innovation in semiconductor manufacturing suggest that this dip could be a strategic entry point.