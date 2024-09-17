Will the Disney-DirecTV Deal Drive New Growth?

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and DirecTV recently reached a deal that restores college football and other programming to the satellite TV providers over 11 million subscribers. The agreement offers enhanced choice, value, and flexibility to their mutual customers.

Consequently, Disney’s complete linear suite of networks has been restored for DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse subscribers as both companies work toward finalizing a new, multi-year deal. As the entertainment landscape shifts, DIS’ multi-channel approach could unlock new revenue streams and drive future growth.

Expanding Reach Through Traditional and Streaming Platforms

The renewed partnership between Disney and DirecTV comes at a critical time when consumer viewing habits are increasingly split between traditional linear TV and streaming services. As part of the deal, DirecTV will now offer customers more flexibility with multiple genre-specific packages, including those focused on sports, entertainment, and kids & family programming.

For instance, the agreement includes continued carriage of Disney’s entertainment, sports, and news programming from its linear portfolio, comprising the ABC Owned Television Stations, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks, and the National Geographic channels. Certain DirecTV packages will also include Disney’s leading streaming services—Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

In a joint statement, the companies said: “DIRECTV and Disney have a long-standing history of connecting consumers to the best entertainment, and this agreement furthers that commitment by recognizing both the tremendous value of Disney’s content and the evolving preferences of DIRECTV’s customers.”

This strategic agreement bridges the gap between traditional and digital viewing preferences. DirecTV’s subscriber base, which has been slowly declining due to the rise of cord-cutting, now has access to a broader array of content options through Disney’s streaming services. For customers still tethered to satellite TV, this hybrid model offers them a reason to stay while granting Disney access to an audience that may not have subscribed to its streaming services independently.

Bundling linear TV programming with streaming services offers DIS a competitive advantage, especially as the entertainment giant looks to capitalize on both sides of the evolving content landscape. The inclusion of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ in DirecTV’s packages serves multiple purposes. Firstly, it provides a gateway for traditional TV subscribers to explore Disney’s streaming offerings, potentially converting them into long-term streaming customers.

Secondly, this bundling strategy solidifies Disney’s position in the streaming wars, where competition from platforms like Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Amazon.com, Inc.’s (AMZN) Amazon Prime, and Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) Apple TV+ is fierce.

DIS can leverage its expansive content library to meet different viewer preferences. Families may gravitate toward the kid-friendly programming on Disney+, sports enthusiasts will value the breadth of ESPN+, and fans of original series and award-winning content can indulge in Hulu’s offerings. The diversity of content will allow the company to capture a wider audience, which could drive subscriber growth and retention across its platforms.

Potential Financial Gains and a Case for Disney Stock

For investors, DIS’ multi-channel strategy is an encouraging sign. Disney has long been a dominant player in the entertainment industry, and this renewed partnership with DirecTV further underscores its ability to adapt to changing market conditions. As Disney continues diversifying its revenue streams—balancing traditional TV and the increasingly lucrative streaming business—its future earnings potential looks robust.

The inclusion of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ in DirecTV’s packages provides Disney with a more sustainable and diversified revenue model, which could be particularly important as the company faces intense competition in the digital streaming segment. Disney’s unique blend of original programming, sports content, and lids & family entertainment gives it a distinct edge in attracting and retaining subscribers.

Moreover, DIS’ streaming and linear programming continues to captivate audiences and critics, with the company garnering an impressive 183 nominations at this year’s Primetime Emmy® Awards—a record high for Disney and more than any competitor.

DIS delivered an outstanding financial performance in the third quarter, beating analyst estimates for revenue and earnings as the company’s combined streaming businesses turned a profit earlier than anticipated. For the quarter that ended June 29, 2024, the company reported revenues of $23.16 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion.

Disney’s total segment operating income grew 19% year-over-year to $4.23 billion, led by solid results for its entertainment unit, especially streaming. The entertainment segment's operating income nearly tripled year-over-year due to better performance in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Content Sales/Licensing and Other.

The company’s combined streaming business, which comprises Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, reported an operating profit of $47 million, compared to an operating loss of $512 million in the same period of 2023. Further, the company posted an adjusted EPS of $1.39, up 35% from the previous year’s quarter. That compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19.

Due to robust financial performance in the third quarter and supported by its balanced portfolio of assets, DIS set a new full-year adjusted EPS growth target at 30%. The company added that it remains on track for the profitability of its combined streaming businesses to improve in the fourth quarter, with both Entertainment DTC and ESPN+ expected to be profitable.

Bottom Line

The renewed Disney-DirecTV deal is poised to unlock new growth opportunities by expanding Disney’s reach across both traditional linear TV and streaming platforms. By bundling Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with DirecTV packages, Disney will effectively tap into untapped audiences, diversify its revenue streams, and strengthen its position in the competitive streaming market.

With the company’s robust financial performance, improving profitability in the combined streaming business, and diverse portfolio, this multi-channel strategy positions Disney for continued subscriber and earnings growth, making DIS stock an attractive option for investors.