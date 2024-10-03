AMD and GOOGL Pull Back from Highs—Here’s Why It’s Time to Buy

The recent market volatility has created a golden opportunity for investors eyeing two tech giants: Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). Both companies have seen their stock prices fall considerably from their recent highs. While that might seem worrying, this dip offers an attractive entry point for investors, especially given the long-term growth potential of both companies, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers.

With that in mind, let’s explore the fundamentals of these stocks in detail:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

With a current market cap of $2.04 trillion, Google’s parent company is known for its pioneering internet-related services and products. While the stock has been weighed down by antitrust concerns, many investors are overlooking the company’s long-term growth prospects and strong financials. GOOGL’s valuation particularly looks quite attractive, when you consider its strong financial performance.

In the fiscal 2024 second quarter ended June 30, 2024, GOOGL reported revenues of $80.74 billion, up 13.6% year-over-year. Its income from operations grew 25.6% from the prior year’s quarter to $27.43 billion with a margin of 32%. The company’s biggest revenue driver continues to be its Google Advertising segment, which brought in $64.62 billion. But that’s not the only bright spot.

Google Cloud, which ranks as the third-largest cloud service provider, is expanding at a rapid pace. Cloud revenue surged 29% year-over-year to $10.3 billion, far outpacing the company’s overall growth. As more businesses adopt Google Cloud, particularly for AI-related purposes, this segment could become a larger piece of the pie over time. Furthermore, the company owns the two most popular websites: Google and YouTube, both of which are expected to fuel revenue growth over the long term.

On the bottom line, its net income and earnings per share came in at $23.62 billion and $1.89, representing increases of 28.6% and 31.3% year-over-year, respectively. Its EPS came above the analysts’ estimate of $1.84 by 2.5%. In addition, the tech company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $27.23 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $24.05 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Street expects GOOGL’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal third quarter (ended September 2024) to increase 12.5% and 18.7% year-over-year to $86.26 billion and $1.84, respectively. Also, the company has topped the consensus EPS and revenue estimates in all four trailing quarters.

GOOGL declined about 13% below its 52-week high. The stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.72, which is a 15.2% discount to its own 5-year average. Besides, GOOGL’s trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 35.18% is 93.2% higher than the 18.21% industry average. Likewise, the stock’s trailing-12-month net income margin, ROCE, and ROTC of 26.70%, 30.87%, and 20.34% compare to the industry averages of 3.08%, 3.44%, and 3.72%, respectively.

Despite the stock’s recent drop and ongoing regulatory concerns, the company’s long-term potential remains strong. Over the past year, the stock has climbed more than 23% and is up nearly 18% so far in 2024. With a projected upside of 21.8%, GOOGL currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.” This dip offers a great opportunity for investors to scoop up shares at a discount ahead of the tech giant’s Q3 earnings report, expected in late October.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Based in Santa Clara, California, Advanced Micro Devices has been at the forefront of innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. The company has firmly established itself as a formidable player in the GPU market, particularly excelling in chips tailored for AI workloads.

As AMD gains significant momentum in the data center space, there is strong potential for its current $262 billion valuation to grow even further. Despite the recent 25% dip in its stock price, AMD’s long-term growth prospects remain robust, offering a prime opportunity for investors to buy in at a discounted price.

AMD’s influence, however, extends beyond hardware. The company has been expanding its presence in AI software as well. In June, AMD introduced its groundbreaking Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors, which are equipped with the world’s most powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU). These processors are designed to bring AI capabilities directly to next-generation PCs, enabling AI-infused computing to seamlessly integrate into everyday tasks and applications. Additionally, the next-gen AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series processors for desktops solidify AMD’s position as a leader in performance and efficiency for gamers, content creators, and prosumers alike.

Moreover, the company has outlined a comprehensive roadmap for its Instinct accelerator series, promising to deliver cutting-edge AI performance and memory capabilities across each generation. With the imminent release of the AMD Instinct MI325X accelerator in Q4 2024 and the upcoming launch of the MI350 series, powered by AMD’s new CDNA™ 4 architecture in 2025, AMD is poised to deliver up to a 35x increase in AI inference performance compared to its previous iterations.

In the second quarter that ended June 30, 2024. AMD’s non-GAAP revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $5.84 billion. Its data center revenue surged 115% year-over-year to $2.83 billion, accounting for nearly half of its total revenue.

The Mi300 series brought in over $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, with its customer base expanding as Microsoft became the first cloud provider to offer general availability for the Instinct Mi300X. As AI applications continue to drive demand for high-performance data center solutions, AMD is well-positioned to see its profitability climb, given the higher margins typically associated with this segment.

Moreover, the company’s non-GAAP operating income grew 18.4% from the year-ago value to $1.26 billion. AMD’s non-GAAP net income and EPS stood at $1.13 million and $0.69, up from $948 million and $0.58, respectively, recorded last year.

Analysts expect its revenue and EPS for the current year (ending December 2024) to increase 12.9% and 27.7% year-over-year to $25.61 billion and $3.38, respectively. If AMD can exceed expectations, the stock could experience significant gains in the coming months. Earlier this year, the company projected $4 billion in AI chip sales for 2024, representing about 15% of its expected revenue.

AMD’s trailing-12-month EBITDA and net income margins of 17.38% and 5.82% are 72.3% and 56.2% above their respective industry averages of 10.09% and 3.72%. After a nearly 30% decline from its 52-week high, AMD is trading at 47.21x forward non-GAAP P/E, which is reasonable considering its AI prospects. Moreover, with the stock already up 57% over the past year, there’s potential for even more significant gains in 2025 and beyond. Thus, investors looking for long-term growth might consider this as a strategic entry point before the market fully prices in its potential.