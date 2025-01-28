Semiconductor Equipment in Focus: Why Onto Innovation (ONTO) Is Gaining Momentum

The semiconductor industry is at the heart of technological progress, with artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G fueling unprecedented demand. As chip manufacturers ramp up production, the need for cutting-edge process control and inspection solutions is growing.

Onto Innovation (ONTO), a key player in the semiconductor equipment sector, is seeing increased momentum as the industry pivots toward advanced nodes and packaging solutions. The company’s expertise in metrology, inspection, and lithography tools places it in a strong position to benefit from these industry shifts. Additionally, as governments worldwide invest in semiconductor supply chain resilience, Onto Innovation stands to gain from policy-driven incentives, further strengthening its long-term growth potential.

Recent Industry Trends

Major semiconductor manufacturers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), Intel Corporation (INTC), and Samsung, have committed to record-high capital expenditures to meet rising chip demand. According to SEMI, global sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are projected to reach $121 billion in 2025 and $139 billion in 2026, underscoring a robust growth trajectory. The investments are expected to be driven by the continuous demand for high-performance computing, automotive chips, and cloud infrastructure, all of which require precise and efficient manufacturing processes.

This surge directly benefits Onto Innovation, which provides advanced process control solutions critical for enhancing yield and efficiency in chip production. With increased investments in 2.5D and 3D packaging, Onto’s solutions are becoming even more indispensable. As more industries integrate AI-powered solutions, the demand for high-performance semiconductors will only grow, amplifying the necessity for Onto’s cutting-edge inspection and metrology technologies.

The semiconductor sector is shifting toward heterogeneous integration and advanced packaging to address performance and power efficiency needs. Onto Innovation recently launched its Packaging Applications Center of Excellence (PACE) to facilitate collaboration on cutting-edge solutions for 2.5D and 3D architectures. This initiative strengthens its market position as manufacturers increasingly adopt these technologies. The company's ability to work closely with customers and tailor solutions to their evolving needs provides it with a competitive advantage that few can match.

Onto Innovation’s Competitive Edge

Onto Innovation’s product suite includes metrology and inspection solutions that ensure semiconductor manufacturing precision. The company’s Dragonfly® platform has set records in inspection revenue, helping chipmakers achieve superior process control. Additionally, Onto’s metrology solutions cater to both front-end and back-end semiconductor processes, ensuring comprehensive quality assurance. Its broad portfolio allows it to serve a wide array of semiconductor manufacturers, from legacy chip producers to cutting-edge AI-driven chip fabricators.

The company has expanded its partnerships with key semiconductor manufacturers, particularly in advanced nodes and power semiconductors. Notably, revenue from power semiconductor customers reached an all-time high in the latest quarter. As demand for efficient and high-performance chips accelerates, Onto’s strong client relationships reinforce its growth prospects. Moreover, Onto’s collaborations with research institutions and emerging semiconductor players help it stay ahead of technological developments, ensuring long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive market.

Financial Performance

For the third quarter of 2024, Onto Innovation reported revenue of $252 million, reflecting a solid 21.7% year-over-year increase. The company’s GAAP gross margin stood at 54%, while its non-GAAP gross margin reached 55%, demonstrating strong profitability. This steady expansion highlights the company's ability to capitalize on market trends while maintaining operational efficiency.

Net income surged to $53 million on a GAAP basis and $66 million on a non-GAAP basis, marking a sharp increase from the prior year. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.07 (GAAP) and $1.34 (non-GAAP), both at the higher end of guidance. Strong revenue growth, combined with disciplined cost management, has allowed Onto to maintain impressive profit margins despite fluctuating macroeconomic conditions.

Onto Innovation generated $67 million in operating cash flow, representing 27% of revenue, a record for the company. This strong cash generation provides flexibility for further investments in R&D, acquisitions, and shareholder returns. A strong balance sheet enables the company to take advantage of strategic opportunities as they arise, whether through expansion into new markets or further innovation in semiconductor inspection and metrology technologies.

Despite its strong fundamentals, Onto Innovation trades at a discount compared to larger peers such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and ASML Holding (ASML). The company’s forward non-GAAP PEG of 1.13x compares to 2.03x for ASML and 1.64x for KLAC, suggesting a potential upside if its growth trajectory continues.

Investment Outlook: Buy or Watch?

With solid financial performance, strong industry tailwinds, and increasing adoption of its technology, Onto Innovation is well-positioned for further growth. Investors should consider ONTO as a potential buy for long-term semiconductor exposure. The company’s strong earnings track record and robust industry position make it an appealing choice for those looking to capitalize on the ongoing semiconductor boom.

However, given market volatility, closely monitoring industry-wide semiconductor demand trends remains crucial. Geopolitical risks, supply chain disruptions, and cyclical downturns in semiconductor demand could affect short-term stock performance. Investors who prefer a cautious approach may choose to watch Onto Innovation closely before committing, while those with a higher risk appetite may see current valuations as a buying opportunity for a well-positioned industry player.