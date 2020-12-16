In Lieu of Our Holiday Party

2020 was a challenging year for everyone.

It's probably the most overused sentence of the year, but it's true. It was a year of distance and division, uncertainty, and isolation.

All things considered, the team at INO.com feels incredibly blessed this year thanks to the wonderful INO.com community and our MarketClub members.

While we had hoped to host our annual holiday party for our team and their families, our staff agreed that people in our community needed our help.

In place of our holiday party, INO.com happily provided meals to food-insecure families through donations to the South County Area Network, MAC House in Moorefield, Wardensville Food Pantry, and the Lost River Ministerial Food Pantry.

President of INO.com, David Maher, personally presented the Mac House with our donation. The coordinator of the Moorefield food efforts said, "Wow, that’s wonderful! Thank you! Thank you! This community is blessed by its giving and caring people. Very generous of you especially in this difficult time."

While we have made donations like this before through our INO Cares initiative, we know that so many more people need help this year.

$500 Donation To Your Favorite Organization

Does your favorite organization need some extra love this holiday season? We want to help!

Comment below with the name of your favorite charitable organization.

On December 28, we'll pick a random comment and donate $500 to that organization in your honor.

The Details:

The organization must be a 501(c)(3)

Your comment must be timestamped by 12:00 PM (EST) on December 28, 2020

Only one comment per person

We will post the winning organization by December 31, 2020

Again, we are so grateful for your support this year - cheers to a healthy, happy, and profitable 2021 for all.

The INO.com Team

[email protected]