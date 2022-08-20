Chart Spotlight: Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Over the last few weeks, I highlighted a few opportunities with Chart Spotlight.

On July 13, for example, I highlighted Generac Holdings (GNRC), as it traded around $212. It’s now up to $265.50.

On July 26, I highlighted Albemarle (ALB), as it traded at $224. It’s now up to $280.15.

On August 3, I highlighted Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), as it traded around $13. It’s now up to $15.26, and could still move higher with Bitcoin.

On August 5, I spoke about Tellurian (TELL), as it traded at $3.15. It’s now at $4.35.

With the help of the screeners at MarketClub, that’s not bad at all.

Today, I'm taking a look at solar stocks, like Canadian Solar (CSIQ), which MarketClub is rating with a strong +100. Not only is this an indication of a strong long-term trend, it’s also telling us the intermediate and short-term trend is up for CSIQ, as well.

In fact according to the Chart Analysis Score, at a +100, CSIQ is in a strong uptrend that is likely to continue. With short-term, intermediate, and long-term bullish momentum, CSIQ continues to climb. MarketClub's most recent green monthly Trade Triangle occurred on August 5 at $38.18.



Source: MarketClub



Why is Canadian Solar running like this?

There are a few reasons.

For one, solar stocks are riding the momentum behind the $370 billion clean energy bill.

According to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s site, “The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 invests in the technologies needed for all fuel types – from hydrogen, nuclear, renewables, fossil fuels and energy storage – to be produced and used in the cleanest way possible. It is truly all of the above, which means this bill does not arbitrarily shut off our abundant fossil fuels. It invests heavily in technologies to help us reduce our domestic methane and carbon emissions and also helps decarbonize around the world as we displace dirtier products.”

Two, that bill includes a 10-year extension on a 30% tax credit for solar projects. It was supposed to expire by next year.

Plus, according to DLA Piper, “For facilities beginning construction before January 1, 2025, the bill will extend the ITC for up to 30 percent of the cost of installed equipment for ten years and will then step down to 26 percent in 2033 and 22 percent in 2034. For projects beginning construction after 2019 that are placed in service before January 1, 2022, the ITC would be set at 26 percent.”

Three, solar stocks, like Canadian Solar (CSIQ) are producing solid earnings and guidance.

For its second quarter, the company saw sales growth of 62% to $2.31 billion. That was higher than expectations for $2.23 billion. EPS of $1.07 was also higher than expectations for 33 cents. Then, the company hiked its 2022 sales forecast to $7.5 billion to $8 billion, which is higher than the initial forecast for a range of $7 billion to $7.5 billion.

Ian Cooper

INO.com Contributor

The above analysis of Canadian Solar (CSIQ) was provided by financial writer Ian Cooper. Ian Cooper is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Ian Cooper expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.