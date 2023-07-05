Stocks Set to Pop Off Following 4th of July

With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, Independence Day has taken on an entirely new significance for most Americans this time. Americans appear to have gone above and beyond to compensate for the years spent indoors by making the most of the (unofficially) long weekend with short trips, camping, cookouts, pool parties, and eating out.

The increased demand for, and consequently expenditure on, services and experiences is also evident in the recent employment data, with leisure and hospitality adding 208,000 positions out of the expectation-beating private sector employment increase of 278,000 for May. The sector was also a notable contributor to the increase of 339,000 in non-farm payrolls for the month.

In view of the above, leisure stocks could be the beneficiaries of the increased levels of outdoor activities around the nation’s Independence Day. In this context, the following stocks that could witness significant upsides in the near term could be worth watching.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

While the global entertainment giant has recently been in the news for its ongoing feud with Gov. Ron DeSantis, outside the political and legal arena, DIS is going through a significant transition under the leadership of its returned CEO, Robert A. Iger.

In addition to the Disney Entertainment and the ESPN divisions, the rest of DIS’ businesses will be organized under the existing parks, experiences, and products division.

As a result, DIS reported significant growth at its theme parks during the fiscal second quarter, which saw a 17% increase in revenue to $7.7 billion, with around $5.5 billion contributed by theme-park locations. Moreover, its cruise business also saw an increase in passenger cruise days as guests spent more time and money visiting its parks, hotels, and cruises domestically and internationally during the quarter.

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

The global pizza chain operates two distinct delivery and carryout service models within its stores. The company operates through three segments: U.S. stores; international franchises; and supply chain. In addition to company-owned and franchised stores across the United States, its network of franchised stores is spread in 90 international markets.

Given the increased outdoor activity, while delivery sales will stabilize, carryout sales are expected to grow in the next twelve months. In view of the widespread reversal of consumer behavior to pre-pandemic patterns, on June 20, DPZ launched its Pinpoint Delivery service nationwide that allows customers to receive a delivery almost anywhere, ranging from parks and baseball fields to beaches, without a standard address.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Being one of the major air carriers, AAL is reaping the bounty of the surge in leisure travel during the first summer in three years in which the pandemic is not making headlines.

With enough pent-up demand from consumers ever keener to redeem their pile of airline miles and other travel rewards on their credit cards through revenge travel, it’s unsurprising that AAL has turned to bigger airplanes, even on shorter routes, to help ease airport congestion and find its way around pilot shortages.

As a result of this tailwind, AAL’s revenue surpassed the airline’s cost to help it report a $10 million profit during the first quarter of the fiscal year. Moreover, with fuel prices yet to rise significantly due to a stuttering recovery of the Chinese economy and Memorial Day travel topping 2019 levels, the operator has raised its adjusted earnings outlook for the second quarter.

Nathan's Famous, Inc.

NATH operates in the food service industry as an owner of franchise restaurants under Nathan’s Famous brand name. The company also sells products bearing Nathan’s Famous trademarks through various distribution channels.

Driven by post-pandemic momentum, for the fiscal year that ended March 26, 2023, NATH’s revenues increased 13.8% year-over-year to $130.79 million. During the same period, the company’s income from operations increased by 15.3% year-over-year to $34.45 million, while its adjusted EBITDA grew 16.8% year-over-year to come in at $36.38 million. As a result, net income for the fiscal came in at $19.62 million, up 44.3% year-over-year.