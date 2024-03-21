Since the debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022, numerous tech companies have been swiftly advancing to develop comparable, if not superior, versions of such conversational AI models. Among them, tech titan Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has emerged as a prominent player.

Utilizing its extensive resources and employing top-tier talent to explore the frontiers of AI capabilities, GOOGL unveiled its largest and most capable AI model, Gemini (formerly known as Bard), in December last year.

This expansive language model consists of three variants: Gemini Ultra, representing its largest and most proficient category; Gemini Pro, designed to address a wide range of tasks across various scales; and Gemini Nano, tailored for specific functionalities and compatibility with mobile devices.

GOOGL’s CEO Sundar Pichai said this new era of models signifies one of the company's most significant science and engineering endeavors. He expressed genuine excitement about the future and the opportunities Gemini will bring to individuals worldwide.

However, despite the CEO’s enthusiasm, Gemini failed to garner the same level of traction as ChatGPT. According to web analytics company Similarweb, Gemini currently ranks as the third most popular AI chatbot, trailing significantly behind ChatGPT in terms of traffic.

To make matters worse, Gemini has encountered multiple controversies over the last month, resulting in a notable downturn for GOOGL. According to the Gemini chatbot, one should never misgender a person, even if it could prevent a nuclear apocalypse.

This stance was revealed in response to a hypothetical question posed by a popular social media account, which asked if misgendering Caitlyn Jenner, a prominent transgender woman, could prevent such a catastrophe. Gemini’s “woke” response to the post received major criticism from social media users.

Additionally, the controversy surrounding Google’s Gemini intensified as its image-generating platform was slammed for producing racially inaccurate depictions of historical figures, occasionally substituting images of White individuals with those of Black, Native American, and Asian descent.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed concern over these “woke” responses, particularly emphasizing the widespread integration of Gemini across GOOGL’s products and YouTube.

Musk tweeted about a conversation with a senior GOOGL executive, who informed him it would take a few months to address the issue, contrary to earlier expectations of a quicker resolution.

While GOOGL has issued several apologies and halted the use of Gemini’s image-generating platform, a former GOOGL executive disclosed that investors are expressing profound frustration as the scandal involving the Gemini model evolves into a tangible threat to the tech company.

On the other hand, CEO Sundar Pichai reassured stakeholders, affirming that the company is actively working “around the clock” to address the issues with the AI model. Pichai condemned the generated images as “biased” and “completely unacceptable.”

Furthermore, GOOGL recently introduced an update to Gemini that allows users to modify inaccurate responses and provides them with increased control over the platform. Reportedly, GOOGL experienced a loss of approximately $90 billion in market value last month, fueled by the controversy surrounding Gemini.

Also, GOOGL made history as the first company to face a hefty fine for its AI training methods. French regulators imposed a penalty of approximately $270 million on the tech giant. The regulatory authority stated that the company breached a pledge by using content from news outlets in France to train its generative AI model, Gemini.

Bottom Line

As GOOGL grapples with the fallout from Gemini-related controversies, its reputation among investors has taken a significant blow. The company’s AI chatbot faced enhanced backlash from individuals and prominent public figures such as Elon Musk.

Sergey Brin, the co-founder of GOOGL, acknowledged Gemini's historical inaccuracies and questionable responses. He stated that Google “definitely messed up on the image generation” and attributed the issue to insufficient testing.

However, he highlighted that GOOGL is not alone in grappling with challenges. Various AI tools, including ChatGPT and Elon Musk’s Grok services, struggle to generate accurate results. He noted that these tools sometimes produce peculiar responses that may seem politically skewed.

Despite these challenges, Brin maintains confidence in GOOGL’s position, emphasizing his belief in the tech company’s capabilities to adapt and innovate its business models.

Furthermore, GOOGL continues to lead the way in the field of AI. Talks between GOOGL and Apple Inc. (AAPL) about integrating Gemini’s generative AI technology with iPhones have sparked a significant surge in the stock prices of both companies.

A partnership with AAPL would give GOOGL and Gemini a reassuring vote of confidence, particularly given the recent controversies surrounding its “woke” chatbot and the generation of inaccurate images.

Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt sees the potential deal as a validation moment for GOOGL’s generative AI positioning. The firm rates GOOGL “outperform” and has a 12-month price target of $160. Devitt emphasized that this collaboration represents a significant opportunity for GOOGL to integrate into the AAPL ecosystem.

In conclusion, while GOOGL faces challenges and scrutiny due to controversies surrounding Gemini, the company continues demonstrating determination to adapt and thrive.

Furthermore, talks with AAPL regarding the potential integration of Gemini's technology signal promising opportunities for GOOGL and its generative AI model. Consequently, in light of this significant development, adopting an entirely bearish stance on GOOGL might not be prudent. Thus, investors could closely monitor the stock for potential gains.