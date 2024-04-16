Time to Sell or Buy the Dip? Assessing Alibaba’s Price Action Amid Headwinds

Commanding a market of roughly $174.86 billion, China’s leading technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has faced major headwinds over the past three years, with its shares taking a nosedive of more than 70%. Currently trading below $77, the stock has fallen from its 2020 high of more than $300.

But What Could Have Possibly Caused This Downfall?

Over the past few years, BABA has navigated through a series of obstacles that have significantly hampered its growth trajectory.

In 2021, amid China's sweeping efforts to rein in technology companies, BABA incurred a substantial fine of approximately $2.80 billion, equivalent to roughly 4% of the company's 2019 revenue. This penalty was imposed by Chinese regulators who accused BABA of exploiting its market dominance.

Apart from heightened scrutiny from Chinese regulators, 2023 proved to be a challenging year for BABA, raising uncertainties about the future of the tech giant, particularly as the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) unfolded.

Last year, the company's strategic plan to list its cloud unit as a separate entity was compelled to undergo reconsideration due to the escalating chip conflict between the U.S. and China.

As the U.S. government intensified restrictions on exporting advanced chips crucial for powering AI models to China, BABA expressed concerns that this could have a substantial negative impact on the operational capabilities of its Cloud Intelligence Group and have a further negative on the company’s profitability.

Additionally, the company recognized that these restrictions could have wider ramifications, potentially hindering their capacity to advance technological capabilities across their various business sectors. These concerns did not sit well with investors, leading to a nearly $20 billion loss in the company's market cap last year.

Furthermore, BABA’s co-founder Joe Tsai recently, during an exchange with Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norway’s Norges Bank Investment Management, indicated that China is at least two years behind American companies like Open AI, which have emerged as frontrunners in AI.

Tsai suggested that many Chinese tech companies were facing chip shortages, which he described as a significant challenge. However, he pointed out this issue was widely addressed within the industry.

Tsai further highlighted the challenges of conducting business in the U.S., emphasizing the need for caution as a Chinese company. He noted BABA’s limited consumer-facing presence in the U.S., citing concerns about data privacy and cybersecurity.

On top of it, as a retaliatory measure against U.S. restrictions, the Chinese government has directed the country's largest telecom carrier to replace foreign processors with domestic alternatives in its networks by 2027.

This measure is anticipated to hurt a few renowned U.S. chip giants who supplied core processors for network equipment in China. With China aiming to decrease its reliance on U.S. chips, tech companies like BABA are poised to face significant challenges.

Bottom Line

BABA’s fiscal 2024 third-quarter performance painted a mixed picture. Although the topline experienced a modest growth of just 5% year-over-year, reaching $36.67 billion, the company’s non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS declined by 4% and 2% year-over-year to $6.75 billion and $0.33, respectively.

Furthermore, Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall Group and Cloud Intelligence Group brought in revenue of $18.18 billion and $3.95 billion, witnessing only 3% and 2% year-over-year increases, respectively. The company’s newly appointed CEO, Eddie Wu, emphasized BABA’s focus on driving growth in e-commerce and cloud services.

Wu highlighted that the top priority is to reignite the growth of the core businesses, including Taobao and Tmall Group, through increased investment to enhance user experiences and strengthen market leadership over the next year.

Looking ahead, Wall Street analysts appear optimistic regarding the company's performance for fiscal year 2023, forecasting a 5.5% year-over-year growth in revenue and a 9.4% year-over-year growth in earnings per share.

However, despite the bullish estimates, it is crucial to acknowledge BABA and its peer companies are confronting a complex landscape of regulatory, geopolitical, and technological challenges, signaling a period of significant uncertainty and potential turbulence for the industry in the years ahead.

To make matters worse, weak consumer demand in China isn’t supporting its case either. According to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China’s consumer inflation cooled more than anticipated in March, alongside persistent producer price deflation, which continues to pressure policymakers to consider further stimulus measures due to weak demand.

Considering BABA’s limited global consumer-facing presence and its Taobao and Tmall Group, which is highly dependent on Chinese consumer spending, the challenging economic environment could pose significant hurdles for the company in the near term.

Overall, despite BABA’s commitment and focus to fuel growth in e-commerce and cloud services, as highlighted by CEO Wu, the company’s growth might be hindered by ongoing macroeconomic headwinds such as weak consumer demand in China, geopolitical tensions, and technological constraints.

To that end, it seems prudent for investors to closely monitor the stock and wait for further developments.