Investing in AI: Should You Bet on AMD, Broadcom, or NVIDIA?

Is NVDA the Top Player in AI Stocks?

Initially famed for gaming GPUs, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has evolved into a leader in data center hardware, spearheading AI advancement. The company’s Hopper GPUs are in high demand, accelerating AI applications from recommendation engines to natural language processing and generative AI large language models like ChatGPT on NVIDIA platforms. At this point, NVDA’s dominance in AI and data center markets is undeniable.

For the first quarter that ended April 28, 2024, Nvidia saw over 3x year-over-year increase to $26.04 billion, a new record level. NVIDIA’s Data Center Group (primarily connected to its AI operations) chalked up $22.60 billion in revenue, resulting in a 23% sequential gain and a massive 427% rise over the same period last year.

The chip giant’s operating income surged 690% from the year-ago value to $16.91 billion. NVIDIA’s non-GAAP net income amounted to $15.24 billion or $6.12 per share, compared to $2.71 billion or $1.09 per share in the previous year’s quarter, respectively.

Buoyed by a robust financial position, NVDA increased its quarterly dividend by 150% from $0.04 per share to $0.10 per share of common stock. The increased dividend is equivalent to $0.01 per share on a post-split basis and will be paid to its shareholders on June 28, 2024.

Moving forward, the company guided for a nice round of $28 billion in revenue for its second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, representing a projected 7.5% sequential gain. Its non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 75.5%, plus or minus 50 basis points.

Analysts expect NVDA’s revenue for the fiscal 2025 second quarter (ending July 2024) to increase 109.7% year-over-year to $28.32 billion. The consensus EPS estimate of $6.35 for the current quarter indicates a 135.1% improvement year-over-year. Moreover, the company has an excellent earnings surprise history, surpassing the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Nvidia’s comprehensive offerings, from chips to boards, systems, software, services, and supercomputing time, cater to expanding markets and diversify its revenue streams. Moreover, the chipmaker’s shares have surged more than 130% over the past six months and nearly 190% over the past year. NVIDIA's trajectory suggests an unstoppable momentum fueled by AI adoption mirroring a similar upward curve, promising a bright future.

Amid this, do AI stocks Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) stand a chance to be as big as the industry leader, NVIDIA? Let’s fundamentally analyze them to find the answer.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is emerging as one of Nvidia's toughest rivals in the race for networking revenue, especially as data centers undergo rapid transformation for the AI era. As a global tech leader, AVGO designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The company produces custom AI accelerators for major clients and recently projected $7 billion in sales from its two largest customers in 2024, who are widely believed to be Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META).

AVGO will announce its fiscal 2024 second-quarter earnings on June 12. Forecasts indicate a 37.4% year-over-year revenue surge to $12 billion, reflecting steady growth and financial resilience. Moreover, analysts expect a 5% uptick in the company’s EPS from the preceding year’s period to $10.84.

Broadcom has consistently exceeded consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, including the first quarter. Its net revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $11.96 billion, with a triple-digit revenue growth in the Infrastructure Software segment to $4.57 billion. AVGO’s gross margin grew 22.8% from the year-ago value to $7.37 billion.

On top of it, the company’s non-GAAP net income for the three months came in at $5.25 billion or $10.99 per share, up 17.2% and 6.4% year-over-year, respectively. Also, its adjusted EBITDA increased from the prior-year quarter to $7.16 billion.

Looking ahead, the company forecasts nearly $50 billion in revenues for fiscal year 2024, with adjusted EBITDA projected to be approximately 60% of its revenue. The company anticipates a 30% year-over-year surge in networking sales, driven by accelerated deployments of networking connectivity and the expansion of AI accelerators in hyperscalers. It also expects generative AI to account for 25% of semiconductor revenue.

The artificial intelligence megatrend is poised to significantly drive Broadcom's revenue and earnings growth in the upcoming decade. During a recent earnings call, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan emphasized, “Strong demand for our networking products in AI data centers, as well as custom AI accelerators from hyperscalers, are driving growth in our semiconductor segment.”

On May 20, 2024, AVGO announced its latest portfolio of highly scalable, high-performing, low-power 400G PCIe Gen 5.0 Ethernet adapters to revolutionize the data center ecosystem. These products offer an enhanced, open, standards-based Ethernet NIC and switching solution to resolve connectivity bottlenecks as XPU bandwidth and cluster sizes grow rapidly in AI data centers.

Patrick Moorhead, CEO & chief analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy, noted, “As the industry races to deliver generative AI at scale, the immense volumes of data that must be processed to train LLMs require even larger server clusters. Scalable high bandwidth, low latency connectivity is critical for maximizing the performance of these AI clusters.”

He added, “Ethernet presents a compelling case as the networking technology of choice for next-generation AI workloads. The 400G NICs offered by Broadcom, built on its success in delivering Ethernet at scale, offers open connectivity at an attractive TCO for power-hungry AI applications.”

With the company's expanding presence in the AI space, Broadcom stands out as a compelling alternative to major chip companies such as NVDA and AMD. Over the past six months, shares of AVGO have gained more than 42%, and nearly 63% over the past year, making it an attractive addition to your investment portfolio.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has been at the forefront of innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies for decades. While NVDA may be the first name that comes to mind in AI processor sales, AMD has established itself as a formidable competitor in the GPU space, particularly excelling in chips tailored for AI workloads.

However, AMD's influence doesn't stop in hardware; it has been actively expanding its AI software ecosystem. The company recently unveiled the groundbreaking AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors, featuring the world’s most powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU). These processors are designed to bring AI capabilities directly to next-gen PCs, promising a future where AI-infused computing is seamlessly integrated into everyday tasks.

Additionally, the next-gen AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series processors for desktops solidify AMD’s position as a leader in performance and efficiency for gamers, content creators, and prosumers alike.

Moreover, the company’s comprehensive roadmap for the Instinct accelerator series promises an annual cadence of cutting-edge AI performance and memory capabilities across each generation. Beginning with the imminent release of the AMD Instinct MI325X accelerator in Q4 2024, followed by the anticipated launch of the AMD Instinct MI350 series powered by the new AMD CDNA™ 4 architecture in 2025, AMD is poised to deliver up to a 35x increase in AI inference performance compared to its previous iterations.

In the first quarter that ended March 30, 2024, AMD’s non-GAAP revenue increased 2.2% year-over-year to $5.47 billion. Both its Data Center and Client segments experienced substantial growth, each exceeding 80% year-over-year, fueled by the uptake of MI300 AI accelerators and the popularity of Ryzen and EPYC processors.

Moreover, the company’s non-GAAP operating income grew 3.2% from the year-ago value to $1.13 billion. Its non-GAAP net income and earnings per share rose 4.4% and 3.3% from the prior-year quarter to $1.01 billion and $0.62, respectively.

AMD expects its revenue in the second quarter of 2024 to be around $5.7 billion, with a projected growth of 6% year-over-year and 4% sequentially. Meanwhile, its non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be around 53%.

Street expects AMD’s revenue for the second quarter (ending June 2024) to increase 6.7% year-over-year to $5.72 billion. Its EPS for the ongoing quarter is projected to reach $0.68, registering a 17% year-over-year growth. Moreover, the company surpassed the consensus revenue estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

While Nvidia’s Data Center segment reported a sales run rate of $90 billion in the last quarter alone, experts predict that the company could surpass the $100 billion mark in Data Center sales with this momentum. In contrast, AMD's recent guidance forecasts sales of $3.5 billion for its MI300 AI chips in 2024. There’s still a sizable gap between NVIDIA and AMD in AI revenue. To put things into perspective, NVDA's networking revenue alone is approximately four times larger than AMD's total AI chip sales.

Nonetheless, AMD is poised to drive AI innovation across various domains with a diverse portfolio spanning cloud, edge, client, and beyond. The stock has gained more than 55% and 39% over the past nine months and a year, respectively.

Bottom Line

With the global artificial intelligence (AI) market projected to soar from $214.6 billion in 2024 to $1.34 trillion by 2030 (exhibiting a CAGR of 35.7%), leading chip companies, including NVIDIA, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices, are rapidly expanding their market presence, vying for a piece of the pie.

Given their solid fundamentals and promising long-term outlooks, NVDA, AVGO, and AMD appear in good shape to thrive in the foreseeable future. Thus, investors can place their bets on these stocks to garner profitable returns and capitalize on the upward curve of AI.