Nvidia’s GPUs a Game-Changer for Investors?

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), a tech giant advancing AI through its cutting-edge graphics processing units (GPUs), became the third U.S. company to exceed a staggering market capitalization of $3 trillion in June, after Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Apple Inc. (AAPL). This significant milestone marks nearly a doubling of its value since the start of the year. Nvidia’s stock has surged more than 159% year-to-date and around 176% over the past year.

What drives the company’s exceptional growth, and how do Nvidia GPUs translate into significant financial benefits for cloud providers and investors? This piece will explore the financial implications of investing in NVIDIA GPUs, the impressive ROI metrics for cloud providers, and the company’s growth prospects in the AI GPU market.

Financial Benefits of NVDA’s GPUs for Cloud Providers

During the Bank of America Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference, Ian Buck, Vice President and General Manager of NVDA’s hyperscale and HPC business, highlighted the substantial financial benefits for cloud providers by investing in NVIDIA GPUs.

Buck illustrated that for every dollar spent on NVIDIA GPUs, cloud providers can generate five dollars over four years. This return on investment (ROI) becomes even more impressive for inferencing tasks, where the profitability rises to seven dollars per dollar invested over the same period, with this figure continuing to increase.

This compelling ROI is driven by the superior performance and efficiency of Nvidia’s GPUs, which enable cloud providers to offer enhanced services and handle more complex workloads, particularly in the realm of AI. As AI applications expand across various industries, the demand for high-performance inference solutions escalates, further boosting cloud providers’ financial benefits utilizing NVIDIA’s technology.

NVDA’s Progress in AI and GPU Innovations

NVIDIA’s commitment to addressing the surging demand for AI inference is evident in its continuous innovation and product development. The company introduced cutting-edge products like NVIDIA Inference Microservices (NIMs), designed to support popular AI models such as Llama, Mistral, and Gemma.

These optimized inference microservices for deploying AI models at scale facilitate seamless integration of AI capabilities into cloud infrastructures, enhancing efficiency and scalability for cloud providers.

In addition to NIMs, NVDA is also focusing on its new Blackwell GPU, engineered particularly for inference tasks and energy efficiency. The upcoming Blackwell model is expected to ship to customers later this year. While there may be initial shortages, Nvidia remains optimistic. Buck noted that each new technology phase brings supply and demand challenges, as they experienced with the Hopper GPU.

Furthermore, the early collaboration with cloud providers on the forthcoming Rubin GPU, slated for a 2026 release, underscores the company’s strategic foresight in aligning its innovations with industry requirements.

Nvidia’s GPUs Boost its Stock Value and Earnings

The financial returns of investing in Nvidia GPUs benefit cloud providers considerably and have significant implications for NVDA’s stock value and earnings. With a $4 trillion market cap within sight, the chip giant’s trajectory suggests continued growth and potential for substantial returns for investors.

NVDA’s first-quarter 2025 earnings topped analysts’ expectations and exceeded the high bar set by investors, as Data Center sales rose to a record high amid booming AI demand. For the quarter that ended April 28, 2024, the company posted a record revenue of $26 billion, up 262% year-over-year. That compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.56 billion.

The chip giant’s quarterly Data Center revenue was $22.60 billion, an increase of 427% from the prior year’s quarter. Its non-GAAP operating income rose 492% year-over-year to $18.06 billion. NVIDIA’s non-GAAP net income grew 462% from the prior year’s quarter to $15.24 billion. In addition, its non-GAAP EPS came in at $6.12, up 461% year-over-year.

“Our data center growth was fueled by strong and accelerating demand for generative AI training and inference on the Hopper platform. Beyond cloud service providers, generative AI has expanded to consumer internet companies, and enterprise, sovereign AI, automotive and healthcare customers, creating multiple multibillion-dollar vertical markets,” said Jensen Huang, CEO of NVDA.

“We are poised for our next wave of growth. The Blackwell platform is in full production and forms the foundation for trillion-parameter-scale generative AI. Spectrum-X opens a brand-new market for us to bring large-scale AI to Ethernet-only data centers. And NVIDIA NIM is our new software offering that delivers enterprise-grade, optimized generative AI to run on CUDA everywhere — from the cloud to on-prem data centers and RTX AI PCs — through our expansive network of ecosystem partners,” Huang added.

According to its outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Nvidia’s revenue is anticipated to be $28 billion, plus or minus 2%. The company expects its non-GAAP gross margins to be 75.5%. For the full year, gross margins are projected to be in the mid-70% range.

Analysts also appear highly bullish about the company’s upcoming earnings. NVDA’s revenue and EPS for the second quarter (ending July 2024) are expected to grow 110.5% and 135.5% year-over-year to $28.43 billion and $0.64, respectively. For the fiscal year ending January 2025, Street expects the chip company’s revenue and EPS to increase 97.3% and 111.1% year-over-year to $120.18 billion and $2.74, respectively.

Robust Future Growth in the AI Data Center Market

The exponential growth of AI use cases and applications across various sectors—ranging from healthcare and automobile to retail and manufacturing—highlights the critical role of GPUs in enabling these advancements. NVIDIA’s strategic investments in AI and GPU technology and its emphasis on collaboration with cloud providers position the company at the forefront of this burgeoning AI market.

As Nvidia’s high-end server GPUs are essential for training and deploying large AI models, tech giants like Microsoft and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) have spent billions of dollars buying these chips. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated his company is “building an absolutely massive amount of infrastructure” that will include 350,000 H100 GPU graphics cards to be delivered by NVDA by the end of 2024.

NVIDIA’s GPUs are sought after by several other tech companies for superior performance, including Amazon, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA).

Notably, NVDA owns a 92% market share in data center GPUs. Led by Nvidia, U.S. tech companies dominate the burgeoning market for generative AI, with market shares of 70% to over 90% in chips and cloud services.

According to the Markets and Markets report, the data center GPU market is projected to value more than $63 billion by 2028, growing at an impressive CAGR of 34.6% during the forecast period (2024-2028). The rapidly rising adoption of data center GPUs across cloud providers should bode well for Nvidia.

Bottom Line

NVDA’s GPUs represent a game-changer for both cloud providers and investors, driven by superior performance and a compelling return on investment (ROI). The attractive financial benefits of investing in NVIDIA GPUs underscore their value, with cloud providers generating substantial profits from enhanced AI capabilities. This high ROI, particularly in AI inferencing tasks, positions Nvidia as a pivotal player in the burgeoning AI data center market, reinforcing its dominant market share and driving continued growth.

Moreover, Wall Street analysts remain bullish about this AI chipmaker’s prospects. TD Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay increased his price target on NVDA stock from $140 to $165, while maintaining the Buy rating. “One thing remains the same: fundamental strength at Nvidia,” Ramsay said in a client note. “In fact, our checks continue to point to upside in data center (sales) as demand for Hopper/Blackwell-based AI systems continues to exceed supply.”

“Overall we see a product roadmap indicating a relentless pace of innovation across all aspects of the AI compute stack,” Ramsay added.

Meanwhile, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh reiterated his Overweight rating on NVIDIA stock with a price target of $180. “We expect Nvidia to deliver higher results and higher guidance” with its second-quarter 2025 report, Vinh said in a client note. He added solid demand for generative AI will drive the upside.

As AI applications expand across various key industries, NVIDIA’s continuous strategic innovations and product developments, such as the Blackwell GPU and NVIDIA Inference Microservices, ensure the company remains at the forefront of technological advancement. With a market cap nearing $4 trillion and a solid financial outlook, NVIDIA is well-poised to deliver substantial returns for investors, solidifying its standing as a leader in the AI and GPU technology sectors.