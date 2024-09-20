Are Chinese EV Stocks a Safe Bet for Growth?

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is thriving, driven by rising consumer awareness about sustainability, technological advancements, and favorable government policies. According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the China EV market is estimated at $305.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $674.27 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 17.2%.

So, prominent Chinese EV manufacturers, including Nio Inc. (NIO) and XPeng Inc. (XPEV), are well-poised for significant growth in this rapidly evolving industry. This article will analyze the recent performance of Nio and XPeng, compare their growth with Tesla’s success in China, and assess whether Chinese EV stocks are a prudent investment for growth-seeking investors.

Recent Performance of Nio and XPeng

NIO, a leading global smart EV market company, has demonstrated impressive growth, buoyed by strategic advancements and expanding product lines. Founded in November 2014, NIO has developed full-fledged capabilities for vehicle research and development (R&D), design, manufacturing, sales, and services. Since the launch of its first mass-produced model, the ES8, in 2018, NIO has reached a production milestone of 500,000 vehicles within just six years.

In August 2024, NIO delivered 20,176 vehicles, which consisted of 11,923 premium smart electric SUVs and 8,253 premium smart electric sedans. In 2024, the automaker delivered 128,100 vehicles year-to-date, up 35.8% year-over-year. The company’s core competitive advantages in technology, product, service, and community are earning increasing recognition from users, driving the continued solid vehicle sales performance.

In addition, Nio is positioning itself as a key player in supporting the widespread EV adoption across China. On August 20, the company announced its “Power Up Counties” plan to strengthen its charging and swapping network across all county-level administrative divisions in China, offering a more convenient and efficient power solution for NIO, ONVO, and all EV users.

NIO reported better-than-expected revenue in the second quarter as vehicle deliveries hit record highs. For the quarter that ended June 30, 2024, the company reported vehicle sales of $2.16 billion, an increase of 118.2% from the prior year’s quarter. Its total revenues rose 98.9% year-over-year to $2.46 billion. That compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Its gross profit was $232.40 million, up 1,841% from the previous year’s period.

Over the past month, NIO’s stock has surged more than 22%. Further, analysts appear bullish about the company’s prospects. JP Morgan recently upgraded its outlook for NIO from Neutral to Overweight, citing improved cash position and 2025 product pipeline. The firm also raised its price target for NIO shares from $5.30 to $8.

XPEV, another prominent China-based smart EV company, has experienced notable gains, primarily due to its focus on technological innovation and expanding product offerings. XPENG delivered around 14,036 smart EVs in August, an increase of 3% year-over-year and 26% from the previous month.

The company delivered 77,209 smart EVs in the first eight months of 2024, up 17% from the prior year’s period. On August 27, XPENG celebrated its 10th Anniversary Gala Night and officially launched the MONA M03, an intelligent all-electric hatchback coupe, in China. Available in three versions, the MONA M03 is priced between RMB119,800 ($16,900.7) and RMB155,800 ($21,979.3). Its Max version, equipped with the XNGP advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), makes it the world’s first mass-produced vehicle offering high-level ADAS functionality for under RMB200,000 ($28,214.8).

Further, on August 30, the first batch of MONA M03 vehicles was delivered to customers at the Chengdu Auto Show. As the first model marking XPENG’s second decade, the MONA M03 features stylish design, cutting-edge intelligence, and superior drivability, surpassing typical offerings in the above-RMB200,000 ($28,214.8) segment. It represents an affordable new flagship for the AI-driven smart mobility era aimed at younger audiences.

In June, XPEV entered into the Master Agreement on electrical/electronic architecture (E/E Architecture) technical collaboration with the Volkswagen Group. This partnership solidifies both companies’ commitment to jointly develop industry-leading E/E Architecture for all locally produced vehicles based on Volkswagen’s China Main Platform (CMP) and Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform.

Moreover, XPeng’s recent quarterly results reveal accelerated growth in deliveries and revenue, underscoring the company’s effective execution of its strategic initiatives. In the second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, the EV maker posted total revenues of $1.12 billion, an increase of 60.2% year-over-year. Revenues from vehicle sales rose 54.1% year-over-year to $940 million.

Also, the company’s cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, and time deposits stood at $5.14 billion as of June 30, 2024.

For the third quarter of 2024, XPEV expects deliveries of vehicles to be between 41,000 and 45,000, an increase of nearly 2.5% to 12.5%. The company’s total revenues are expected to be between RMB9.10 billion ($1.28 billion) and RMB9.8 billion ($1.38 billion), representing a year-over-year increase of almost 6.7% to 14.9%.

Shares of XPEV have gained nearly 3.7% over the past five days and more than 30% over the past month. Further, analysts seem bullish about the company’s outlook. BofA Securities analyst Ming-Hsun Lee maintained a Buy rating with a target price of $10.

Comparison With Tesla’s Success in China

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has established a formidable presence in the Chinese EV market, leveraging its innovative technology and strong brand recognition. Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory has been a significant factor in its success, allowing the company to produce vehicles locally and benefit from cost efficiencies. The Model 3 and Model Y have been well-received, capturing substantial market share in the premium EV segment.

While Tesla’s dominance in China is well-established, Nio and XPeng are rapidly closing the gap. Both companies have demonstrated robust growth trajectories, with Nio expanding its model lineup and enhancing its technology offerings, while XPeng focuses on integrating advanced autonomous driving features. Despite Tesla’s head start, NIO and XPEV’s increasing market share reflects their growing competitiveness in the Chinese EV market.

Bottom Line

Nio and XPeng have emerged as strong contenders in the Chinese EV market, showcasing impressive growth and technological innovation. While Tesla remains a formidable competitor, the expanding market and supportive government policies present significant opportunities for these Chinese EV manufacturers.

With NIO’s strong sales momentum, advancements in battery swapping technology, and XPEV’s financial strength and strategic partnerships, these EV stocks could be ideal investments for potential gains.