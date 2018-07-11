New Tariffs On Chinese Goods Push Stocks Lower

Posted on by Jeremy Lutz

Hello traders everywhere. The stock market is trading lower Wednesday after the Trump administration announced that is unleashing a new wave of tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The tariffs won't come into effect immediately but instead face a review process, with hearings taking place in mid-to-late August. The announcement came just days after both nations imposed $34 billion worth of tariffs on each other.

New Tariffs Chinese Goods

The Dow has fallen over 190 points as we enter afternoon trading, with Caterpillar as the biggest decliner. The S&P 500 has dropped 0.65% as energy, materials, and industrials dropped. The Nasdaq also declined 0.60%.

Key Levels To Watch This Week:


S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,691.99
Dow (INDEX:DJI): 25,003.10
NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 7,806.60
Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q18.E): 1,266.90
Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.QN18.E): 74.70
U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.M18.E): 95.25
Bitcoin (CME:BRTI): 6,812.91

Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *