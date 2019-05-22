Semiconductor Sector Drags Market Lower

Hello traders everywhere. Semiconductor stocks fell after the ruling that Qualcomm used its dominant position to exact excessive licensing fees, a decision that could shake up the broader smartphone industry. Qualcomm (QCOM) fell -12%, while other chip stocks also dropped which in-turn has pulled the overall market as we head into afternoon trading.

Today's declines followed a Tuesday rebound for chip stocks after the White House granted temporary exemptions to an export blacklist against Huawei Technologies, potentially easing U.S.-China tensions as the two sides seek to get trade talks back on track. Some analysts expect trade-related swings to continue until investors get more clarity on escalating tariff threats by both sides.

On the trade war front, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC's Ylan Mui that a trip to Beijing to retake trade negotiations has not been scheduled yet. This lowered hope of a speedy resolution to the U.S.- China trade war.

President Donald Trump followed through with his threat to increase tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods from 10% to 25% earlier this month. China immediately responded by upping the tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods to as high as 25%.

Key Levels To Watch This Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 2,954.13

: 2,954.13 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 26,695.96

: 26,695.96 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 8,176.08

: 8,176.08 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 97.13

: 97.13 Gold (NYMEX:GC.M19) : 1,277.70

: 1,277.70 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.N19) : 63.61

: 63.61 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 5,071.58

