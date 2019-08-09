Stocks Fall On Amplified Trade Fears

Hello traders everywhere. Stocks fell Friday after President Trump suggested that a meeting with China on trade might be canceled, capping a tumultuous week driven by the trade war and emerging currency fight between the U.S. and China.

"We're not ready to make a deal, but we'll see what happens," President Trump told reporters Friday morning. "We will see whether or not China keeps our meeting in September."

The DOW slid -0.9% in midday trading on Friday losing over 200 pts. The S&P 500 dropped -1.1%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ was down -1.4%. The indexes had been down to open the day and fell further as the president commented on trade progress.

For a weekly view the S&P 500 is down roughly -.9 for the week unable to erase the losses of the week, in fact, the DOW will lose -1.2% and the NASDAQ will lose -1% making for a tough week.

Gold and Bitcoin had great weeks posting weekly gains of +4% and +8% while crude oils struggle continued losing -1.4% on the week.

Key Levels To Watch Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 2,728.81

: 2,728.81 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 24,680.57

: 24,680.57 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 7,292.22

: 7,292.22 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 97.12

: 97.12 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q19) : 1,503.50

: 1,503.50 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.N19) : 52.25

: 52.25 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 9,111.00

