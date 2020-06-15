S&P 500 First To Trigger Weekly Exit

The S&P 500 issued a new red weekly Trade Triangle today. Could this be the first step in a larger pullback for the market, and could it be signaling the end of the bear market rally?

How soon before the DOW and NASDAQ follow suit? Leave a comment and let me know.

Did you get your email alert letting you know that the S&P 500 triggered a new red weekly Trade Triangle? See mine below:

If you're not using the email alerts system, you should be. It's a great way to stay in touch with your trades when your away from your computer.

