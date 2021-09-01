Earnings Calendar for September 2021

Over 200 publicly traded companies are scheduled to release earnings data in September 2021. While we're out of prime time earnings season, big-name companies are still announcing on Wall Street.

The story should be similar to every other earnings season - some companies will smash estimates while others will disappoint the market. And, some announcements will spawn incredible earnings plays for active traders.

Most Anticipated Earnings For September 2021

Below are some of the most anticipated scheduled earnings announcements for September (click to download a printable PDF).

September 1 (≈27 announcements)

Asana Inc (ASAN)

Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Chewy Inc. (CHWY)

Five Below Inc. (FIVE)

Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

September 2 (≈37 announcements)

DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

JOANN Inc (JOAN)

Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)

MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Tilly's Inc (TLYS)

September 3 (≈0 announcements)

September 6 (≈3 announcements)

Azura Power Global Ltd (AZRE)

China Online Education Group (COE)

SeaChange International (SEAC)

September 7 (≈15 announcements)

Argan Inc (AGX)

Applied Genetic Tech (AGTC)

Casey's General Store (CASY)

The Lovesac Co (LOVE)

UiPath Inc. (PATH)

September 8 (≈22 announcements)

Advaxis Inc (ADXS)

Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP)

GameStop Corp (GME)

HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Oracle Corp (ORCL)

September 9 (≈14 announcements)

American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)

Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV)

The Kroger Co (KR)

Landlake Industries (LAKE)

Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ)

September 10 (≈1 announcement)

Up Fintech Holding (TIGR)

September 13 (≈8 announcements)

Cracker Barrel (CBRL)

Franklin Wireless Corp (FKWL)

Lennar Corp (LEN)

Tuesday Morning Corp (TUEM)

Vince Holding Corp (VNCE)

September 14 (≈3 announcements)

DavidsTea Inc (DTEA)

Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)

MYT Netherlands (MYTE)

September 15 (≈3 announcements)

Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)

IsoRay Inc (ISR)

JinkoSolar Holding (JKS)

September 16 (≈3 announcements)

Great Elm Group (GEG)

Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)

Tuanche Co (TC)

September 17 (≈2 announcements)

The Progressive Corp (PGR)

Trip com Group (TCOM)

September 20 (≈6 announcements)

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

AutoZone Inc (AZO)

KB Home (KBH)

Neogen Corp (NEOG)

Steelcase Inc (SCS)

September 21 (≈14 announcements)

Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Cintas Corp (CTAS)

FedEx Corp (FDX)

General Mills Inc (GIS)

Palatin Technologies (PTN)

September 22 (≈10 announcements)

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Vail Resorts (MTN)

September 23 (≈4 announcements)

Accenture Plc (ACN)

Centogene NV (CNTG)

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Nike Inc (NKE)

September 24 (≈2 announcements)

Ibex Ltd (IBEX)

Natuzzi SPA (NTZ)

September 27 (≈12 announcements)

AngioDynamics Inc (ANGO)

Dynatronics Corp (DYNT)

McCormick & Co (MKC)

Micron Technology (MU)

Thor Industries Inc (THO)

September 28 (≈2 announcements)

Ayto BioPharma (AYTU)

Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

September 29 (≈6 announcements)

Bassett Furniture (BSET)

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Congra Brands Inc (CAG)

Constellation Brands (STZ)

NovaGold Resources (NG)

September 30 (≈1 announcement)

CarMax Inc (KMX)

Announcement dates are subject to change.

It Is Impossible To Follow Every Earnings Announcement

Incredible trading opportunities are hiding in earnings announcements. We're talking double or triple-digit moves in only a few days or weeks!

Drift Trader does the hard work during earnings season by finding stocks ready to drift after surprise earnings announcements.

This doesn't mean just finding stocks with the biggest earnings surprises - that would be easy. Instead, our system looks for stocks capable of drifting 20%, 70%, or even 300% in the days and weeks following a big announcement, matching surprise direction, technical strength, and momentum using a special formula.

Visit Drift Trader

Learn more about Drift Trader and how you can start your free test drive. No credit card is required, and keep your access for as long as you'd like.