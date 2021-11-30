Earnings Calendar For December 2021

The year is winding down, and that means companies will take a little breather from announcing earnings.

Nonetheless, December is front-loaded with earnings announcements which means there are still some big opportunities on the horizon for traders who know how to find big earnings plays.

Most Anticipated Earnings For December 2021

Below are some of the most anticipated scheduled earnings announcements for December (click to download a printable PDF).

December 1 (≈25 announcements)

Build-A-Bear (BBW)

Culp Inc. (CULP)

Five Below (FIVE)

Snowflake (SNOW)

Synopsys (SNPS)

December 2 (≈30 announcements)

Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Dollar General (DG)

Kirklands (KIRK)

Ooma Inc (OOMA)

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

December 3 (≈7 announcements)

Big Lots (BIG)

Dole (DOLE)

Genesco (GCO)

Hibbett Inc (HIBB)

RLX Tech (RLX)

December 6 (≈13 announcements)

Edesa Biotech (EDSA)

GitLab (GTLB)

HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Skillsoft Corp (SKIL)

Sumo Logic (SUMO)

December 7 (≈20 announcements)

Argan Inc (AGX)

AutoZone (AZO)

Dave & Buster's (PLAY)

Powell Indust (POWL)

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

December 8 (≈25 announcements)

Campbell Soup (CPB)

GameStop (GME)

Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Thor Indust. (THO)

UiPath Inc (PATH)

December 9 (≈17 announcements)

Broadcom (AVGO)

Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)

Lululemon (LULU)

Vail Resorts (MTN)

December 10 (≈1 announcement)

Academy Sports (ASO)

December 13 (≈10 announcements)

Hexo Corp (HEXO)

J Jill Inc (JILL)

PHX Minerals (PHX)

Qudian Inc (QD)

Uranium Energy (UEC)

December 14 (≈7 announcements)

Aspen Group (ASPU)

Blue Bird Corp (BLBD)

CleanSpark (CLSK)

David's Tea (DTEA)

Lennar Corp (LEN)

December 15 (≈11 announcements)

General Mills (GIS)

Nordson Corp (NDSN)

Rite Aid Corp (RAD)

Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

The Toro Co (TTC)

December 16 (≈12 announcements)

Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Darden Restaurants (DRI)

FedEx Corp (FDX)

Steelcase Inc (SCS)

Winnebago (WGO)

December 17 (≈1 announcement)

PharmaCyte (PMCB)

December 20 (≈10 announcements)

Calavo Growers (CVGW)

Cintas Corp (CTAS)

HEICO Corp (HEI)

Micron Tech (MU)

Nike Inc (NKE)

December 21 (≈8 announcements)

BlackBerry (BB)

CalAmp Corp (CAMP)

FactSet (FDS)

Outlook Therap (OTLK)

Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

December 22 (≈1 announcement)

CarMax Inc (KMX)

December 23 (≈0 announcements)

December 24 (≈0 announcements)

Markets Closed (U.S.)

December 27 (≈1 announcement)

GEE Group Inc (JOB)

December 28 (≈0 announcements)

December 29 (≈0 announcements)

December 30 (≈0 announcements)

December 31 (≈0 announcements)

Announcement dates are subject to change.

