Earnings Calendar For January 2022

Most Anticipated Earnings For January 2022

Below are some of the most anticipated scheduled earnings announcements for January (click to download a printable PDF).

January 3 (≈2 announcements)

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

National Instruments Corp (NATI)



January 4 (≈2 announcements)

MillerKnoll (MLKN)

SMART Global (SGH)

January 5 (≈8 announcements)

Niu Technologies (NIU)

Landec Corp (LNDC)

Resources Connection (RGP)

Simply Green Foods (SMPL)

UniFirst Corp (UNF)

January 6 (≈15 announcements)

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Conagra Brands (CAG)

PriceSmart Inc (PSMT)

Walgreens Boots (WBA)

January 7 (≈2 announcements)

Acuity Brands (AYI)

Greenbrier (GBX)

January 10 (≈14 announcements)

Commercial Metals (CMC)

Corvus Gold (KOR)

OrganiGram (OGI)

Sono-Tek Corp (SOTK)

Tilray (TLRY)

January 11 (≈2 announcements)

IHS Markit (INFO)

TD Synnex Corp (SNX)

January 12 (≈15 announcements)

Blackrock Inc (BLK)

Delta Airlines (DAL)

KB Home (KBH)

Shaw Comm (SJR)

Volt Info Sciences (VOLT)

January 13 (≈2 announcements)

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)

Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

January 14 (≈3 announcements)

Citigroup Inc (C)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Wells Fargo (WFC)

January 17 (≈20 announcements)

Citrix Systems (CTXS)

Goldman Sachs (GS)

PetMed Express (PETS)

State Street Corp (STT)

Wipro Ltd (WIT)

January 18 (≈25 announcements)

Alcoa Corp (AA)

Hancock Whitney (HWC)

J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT)

Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

United Airlines (UAL)

January 19 (≈40 announcements)

Bank of America (BAC)

Fastenal Co (FAST)

Intel Corp (INTC)

Proctor & Gamble (PG)

Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

January 20 (≈30 announcements)

CSX Corp (CSX)

First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Huntington Banc (HBAN)

Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Travelers Comp (TRV)

January 21 (≈3 announcements)

Ally Financial (ALLY)

MainStreet Banc (MNSB)

Schlumberger (SLB)

January 24 (≈100 announcements)

3M Co (MMM)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

F5 Inc (FFIV)

Raytheon Tech (RTX)

Xerox Holdings (XRX)

January 25 (≈110 announcements)

Abbott Labs (ABT)

Apple Inc (AAPL)

Boeing Co (BA)

Meta Platforms (FB)

Tesla Inc (TSLA)

January 26 (≈153 announcements)

Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Brunswick Corp (BC)

Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Mastercard Inc (MA)

Western Digital Corp (WDC)

January 27 (≈50 announcements)

Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Chevron Corp (CVX)

Honeywell Int. (HON)

Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

January 28 (≈7 announcements)

Booz Allen (BAH)

Coda Octopus Group (CODA)

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Icici Bank (IBN)

Phillips 66 (PSX)

January 31 (≈122 announcements)

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Sysco Corp (SYY)

Announcement dates are subject to change.

