Earnings Calendar for February 2022

Most Anticipated Earnings For February 2022

Below are some of the most anticipated earnings announcements for February (click to download a printable PDF).

February 1 (≈80 announcements)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

General Motors (GM)

Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

February 2 (≈122 announcements)

AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Markel Corp (MPC)

Saia Inc (SAIA)

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Waste Management (WM)

February 3 (≈161 announcements)

Brightview Holdings (BV)

Clorox Co (The) (CLX)

Cummings Inc (CMI)

Paylocity Holding (PCTY)

Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

February 4 (≈22 announcements)

Aon Plc (AON)

Eaton Corp (ETN)

Royal Caribbean (RCL)

Sanofi (SNY)

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

February 7 (≈70 announcements)

AECOM (AMC)

Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)

February 8 (≈129 announcements)

Avient Corp (AVNT)

Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

Sysco Corp (SYY)

February 9 (≈148 announcements)

2U Inc (TWOU)

CVS Health Corp (CVS)

iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Sonos Inc (SONO)

Walt Disney Co (The) (DIS)

February 10 (≈134 announcements)

Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Moody's Corp (MCO)

Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

February 11 (≈28 announcements)

Dominion Energy (D)

Fortis Inc (ENB)

Magna Intl (MGA)

Under Armour Inc (UAA)

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

February 14 (≈60 announcements)

Advanced Auto Parts(AAP)

Avis Budget Group (CAR)

IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

RingCentral (RNG)

Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)

February 15 (≈101 announcements)

Andersons Inc (The) (ANDE)

Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Toast Inc. (TOST)

February 16 (≈154 announcements)

Alcon Inc (ALC)

Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Compass Inc. (COMP)

DoorDash Inc. (DASH)

Roku Inc. (ROKU)

February 17 (≈86 announcements)

AutoNation Inc (AN)

Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Fiverr Intl (FVRR)

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

Walmart Inc. (WMT)

February 18 (≈8 announcements)

AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Barnes Group Inc (B)

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN)

Deere & Company (DE)

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

February 21 (≈115 announcements)

Agora Inc (API)

Crocs Inc (CROX)

EchoStar Corp (SATS)

Korn Ferry (KFY)

Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

February 22 (≈205 announcements)

Agilent Tech (A)

Genco Shipping (GNK)

Jack in the Box Inc (JACK)

Public Storage Inc (PSTG)

VersaBank (VBNK)

February 23 (≈302 announcements)

ANSYS Inc (ANSS)

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

LendingTree Inc. (TREE)

Medifast Inc (MED)

February 24 (≈120 announcements)

Ambev SA (ABEV)

Carvana Co (CVNA)

Cronos Group (CRON)

Teck Resources (TECK)

Wayfair Inc. (W)

February 25 (≈20 announcements)

AES Corp (The) (AES)

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

Welbilt Inc (WBT)

February 28 (≈3 announcements)

Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS)

Atlas Tech Consult (ATCX)

Inuvo Inc (INUV)

Announcement dates are subject to change.

