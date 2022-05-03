Earnings Calendar For May 2022

There are over 2,700 companies scheduled to report quarterly earnings in May. That means potentially thousands of earnings-related price swings!

Drift Trader is ready to find them all, picking stocks that have the potential to run after surprise announcements.

Get new picks and earnings-seasons finds with a free subscription to Drift Trader. There is no time limit and you can use this free version for as long as you'd like.

Most Anticipated Earnings For May 2022

Below are some of the most anticipated earnings announcements for May (click to download a printable PDF).

May 2 (≈150 announcements)

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

Clorox Co (CLX)

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Otter Tail Corp (OTTR)

Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

May 3 (≈300 announcements)

Coca Cola (COKE)

Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Cummings Inc (CMI)

Public Storage (PSA)

Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

May 4 (≈450 announcements)

Oasis Petro (OAS)

Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Metlife (MET)

YUM Brands (YUM)

May 5 (≈450 announcements)

Cable One (CABO)

McKesson Corp (MCK)

DaVita Inc (DVA)

Crocs Inc (CROX)

Kellogg (K)

May 6 (≈70 announcements)

Cigna Corp (CI)

NRG Energy (NRG)

Proto Labs (PRLB)

AES Corp (AES)

Goodyear Tire (GT)

May 9 (≈300 announcements)

Danaos Corp (DAC)

Novavax (NVAX)

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)

Tyson Foods (TSN)

Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

May 10 (≈250 announcements)

Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Genco Shipping (GNK)

Nutiband Inc (NTRB)

Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO)

SeaChange Intl (SEAC)

May 11 (≈200 announcements)

Dillard's Inc (DDS)

Walt Disney Co (DIS)

GeoPark Ltd (GPRK)

Plantronics (POLY)

Wendy's Co (WEN)

May 12 (≈150 announcements)

Himax Tech (HIMX)

Tapestry Inc (TRP)

Vasta Platform (VSTA)

Mister Car Wash (MCW)

Utz Brands (UTZ)

May 13 (≈10 announcements)

Coinbase (COIN)

Gold Royalty (GROY)

Compass Pathways (CMPS)

ImmunityBio (IBRX)

Superior Drilling (SDPI)

May 16 (≈120 announcements)

Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Take-Two (TTWO)

Macy's Inc (M)

Transcat Inc (TRNS)

GEE Group (JOB)

May 17 (≈30 announcements)

Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

TJX Companies (TJX)

Home Depot Inc (HD)

Synopsys (SNPS)

Walmart Inc (WMT)

May 18 (≈30 announcements)

Lowe's (LOW)

Target Corp (TGT)

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Ross Stores (ROST)

Progressive Corp (PGR)

May 19 (≈18 announcements)

EuroDry Ltd (EDRY)

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Foot Locker (FL)

Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Diana Shipping (DSX)

May 20 (≈5 announcements)

Booz Allen (BAH)

Buckle Inc (BKE)

Deere & Co (DE)

Olink Holding (OLK)

ZTO Express (ZTO)

May 23 (≈37 announcements)

Agora Inc. (API)

AutoZone (AZO)

Toll Brothers (TOL)

iSun Inc (ISUN)

Nordstrom (JWN)

May 24 (≈35 announcements)

Best Buy Co (BBY)

Intuit Inc (INTU)

Amerco (UHAL)

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Agilent Tech (A)

May 25 (≈40 announcements)

360 Digitech (QFIN)

Autohome (ATHM)

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS)

Dollar General (DG)

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

May 26 (≈15 announcements)

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Hibbett Inc (HIBB)

Costco (COST)

VMware Inc (VMW)

Dell Tech (DELL)

May 27 (≈2 announcements)

Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Rex American (REX)

May 30 (≈21 announcements)

Zoom Video (ZM)

Canaan Inc (CAN)

Stone Co Ltd (STNE)

Kirkland's (KIRK)

SkyWater Tech (SKYT)

Immunovant (IMVT)

May 31 (≈20 announcements)

Advanced Auto Parts (AAP)

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

Frontline Ltd (FRO)

Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

Smartsheet (SMAR)

Announcement dates are subject to change.

It Is Impossible To Follow Every Earnings Announcement

Incredible trading opportunities are hiding in earnings announcements. We're talking double or triple-digit moves in only a few days or weeks!

Drift Trader does the hard work during earnings season by finding stocks ready to drift after surprise earnings announcements.

This doesn't mean just finding stocks with the biggest earnings surprises - that would be easy. Instead, our system looks for stocks capable of drifting 20%, 70%, or even 300% in the days and weeks following a big announcement, matching surprise direction, technical strength, and momentum using a special formula.

Visit Drift Trader

Learn more about Drift Trader and how you can start your free test drive. No credit card is required, and keep your access for as long as you'd like.