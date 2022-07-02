This is a Trader You'll Want to Know

Posted on by The INO.com Team

We have got to introduce you to someone.

That's if you don't already know him - after all, he is one of the most followed technical analysts on the globe.

JC Parets is the real deal when it comes to technical analysis. Not only is he a Chartered Market Technician (CMT), but he shows his followers how to unlock market secrets hiding in the charts.

We're teaming up to bring you a free technical analysis basics course.

In this 5-part series, you'll learn:

  • why technical analysis trumps fundamental analysis
  • when and why to use particular chart types
  • a crucial strategy when looking at trends that most traders get wrong
  • plus much more

There is no cost for this course, and you'll get your first lesson right away.

We know you'll thank us once you meet JC - there aren't many quite like him!

Start The Course

Enjoy,
The INO.com Team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.