Chart Spotlight: Dollar General (DG)

Investors may want to keep an eye on discount retailers, like Dollar General (DG).

For one, the latest pullback may be a great buy opportunity.

If you take a look at this chart, you’ll notice that Williams’ %R, Fast Stochastics, and RSI are all starting to pivot well off oversold conditions. With patience, I’d like to see the Dollar General stock retest $260 resistance, near-term from $241.65 support.



Two, while other major retailers take a hit with inflation, Dollar General is rising because of inflation. In fact, we can see that with the company’s recent earnings report.



Not only did Dollar General report second quarter EPS of $2.98, which was better than the expected $2.94 a share, sales were up to $9.4 billion, same-store sales were up 4.6% as compared to expectations for 3.9%. The company even increased its same-store sales forecast to a range of 4% to 4.5% for the fiscal year, from a prior call for 3% to 3.5%.

Three, wealthier people are now shopping at dollar stores because of inflation.

According to Business Insider, Todd Vasos, CEO of Dollar General, said on a call with analysts that the store saw a rise in higher-income households shopping there, "which we believe reflects more consumers choosing Dollar General as they seek value."

Plus, we have to realize consumers are “trying to make ends meet, and when you have limited funds in your wallet, the dollar stores provide the ability to do that,” added Joseph Feldman, a senior analyst at Telsey Advisory Group, as quoted by The New York Times.

In addition, analysts seem to like the DG stock, as well.



Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel reiterated a buy on the stock. Piper Sandler raised its price target on DG to $273 from $265. Raymond James raised its target price to $285 from $160. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $270 from $250. Deutsche Bank says Dollar General is one of the few stable retailers.

Plus, Dollar General will also pay a dividend shortly.



On August 23, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable on or before October 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 4, 2022.

All things considered, investors may want to use recent DG weakness as an opportunity.

