4 Stocks to Buy Instead of TSLA as Its Downtrend Continues

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) aims to sell 20 million EVs a year by the end of this decade. However, the company faces steep competition from other manufacturers as they launch their battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and invest in ramping up their EV manufacturing capabilities.

To ward off competition and economic uncertainty, TSLA has cut the prices of its vehicles this year. Recently, the company cut the prices for Model 3, Model S, and Model X in the United States. In China, TSLA reduced Model S and X prices. The company has been focusing on boosting volume growth by lowering prices, but it is affecting its gross margins.

Due to price cuts, discounts, and tax credits, the company reported delivering a record-setting 466,140 vehicles during the second quarter. However, Wall Street analysts have cut TSLA’s third-quarter delivery estimates by 2%. They expect the EV maker to deliver 462,000 vehicles during the third quarter.

TSLA CEO Elon Musk had said during the second-quarter earnings call that although it was sticking to its target of producing 1.8 million vehicles, third-quarter production would take a hit due to essential factory upgrades that would take place during the quarter.

Some analysts have forecasted that delivery numbers will be less than 460,000 units. Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner lowered his delivery expectations to 440,000, down from his previous forecast of 455,000. Baird analyst Ben Kallo has projected that the third quarter deliveries would be 439,200 units.

Rosner said, “Tesla’s 3Q 2023 deliveries and production could miss Street expectations, but more important, we see meaningful downside risk to 2024 consensus due to limited volume growth next year.” The analyst has cut its target price on TSLA to $285 from $300.

Amid the confusion over the third-quarter deliveries and production figures, many analysts are worried that TSLA’s production next year will be lower than the previous estimates. Deutsche Bank believes the EV maker’s earnings could face headwinds in 2024. In an investor meeting, they said that TSLA suggested that it was not looking to ramp up production at its Austin and Berlin factories to 10,000 units per week next year.

The bank has forecasted that TSLA will produce 2.1 million units next year, down from the previous consensus estimate of 2.3 million units. They also reduced the price target of TSLA to $285 per share from $300.

Moreover, TSLA is currently trading at an expensive valuation. In terms of forward EV/EBITDA, TSLA’s 42.58x is 364% higher than the 9.18x industry average. Likewise, its 7.47x forward EV/Sales is 564.3% higher than the 1.12x industry average. Its 70.97x forward non-GAAP P/E is 410.1% higher than the 13.91x industry average.

Given the uncertainty surrounding TSLA’s near-term prospects, it could be wise to buy fundamentally strong auto stocks Ferrari N.V. (RACE), General Motors Company (GM), Li Auto Inc. (LI), and NIO Inc. (NIO).

Let’s discuss these stocks in detail.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE)

Headquartered in Maranello, Italy, RACE designs, designs, produces, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. The company offers a range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, spare parts and engines, and after-sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

RACE’s revenue grew at a CAGR of 18.2% over the past three years. Its EBITDA grew at a CAGR of 24.2% over the past three years. In addition, its EPS grew at a CAGR of 29.1% in the same time frame.

In terms of the trailing-12-month net income margin, RACE’s 19.46% is 342.8% higher than the 4.40% industry average. Likewise, its 30.86% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is 180.3% higher than the industry average of 11.01%. Furthermore, the stock’s 6.73% trailing-12-month Capex/Sales is 109.4% higher than the industry average of 3.22%.

RACE’s net revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, increased 14.2% year-over-year to €1.47 billion ($1.55 billion). Its adjusted EBITDA rose 32.1% over the prior-year quarter to €589 million ($620.54 million). The company’s adjusted EBIT increased 35.3% year-over-year to €437 million ($460.40 million).

Its adjusted net profit rose 33.1% year-over-year to €334 million ($351.89 million). Also, its adjusted EPS came in at €1.83, representing an increase of 34.6% year-over-year.

Analysts expect RACE’s revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, to increase 25.8% year-over-year to $1.55 billion. Its EPS for the fiscal period ending March 2024 is expected to increase 8.8% year-over-year to $1.94. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

General Motors Company (GM)

GM designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provides software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

On August 16, 2023, GM invested $60 million in a Series B financing round of AI and battery materials innovator Mitra Chem. The company’s AI-powered platform and advanced research and development facility in Mountain View, California, will help accelerate GM’s commercialization of affordable EV batteries.

Gil Golan, GM vice president, Technology Acceleration and Commercialization, said, “This is a strategic investment that will further help reinforce GM’s efforts in EV efforts in EV batteries, accelerate our work on affordable battery chemistries like LMFP, and support our efforts to build a U.S.-focused battery supply chain.

On April 25, 2023, GM and Samsung SDI announced that they plan to invest more than $3 billion to build a new battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States, slated to start operations in 2026.

GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said, “GM’s supply chain strategy for EVs is focused on scalability, resiliency, sustainability, and cost-competitiveness. Our new relationship with Samsung SDI will help us achieve all these objectives. The cells we will build together will help us scale our EV capacity in North America well beyond 1 million units annually.”

GM’s revenue grew at a CAGR of 13.6% over the past three years. Its EBIT grew at a CAGR of 46.6% over the past three years. In addition, its net income grew at a CAGR of 82.4% in the same time frame.

In terms of the trailing-12-month levered FCF margin, GM’s 7.27% is 42.3% higher than the 5.11% industry average. Likewise, its 15% trailing-12-month Return on Common Equity is 34.2% higher than the industry average of 11.17%. Furthermore, the stock’s 5.95% trailing-12-month Capex/Sales is 84.9% higher than the industry average of 3.22%.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, GM’s total revenues increased 25.1% year-over-year to $44.75 billion. Its net income attributable to stockholders rose 51.7% year-over-year to $2.57 billion. The company’s adjusted EBIT rose 38% year-over-year to $3.23 billion. Also, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.91, representing a 67.5% increase year-over-year.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2023, GM’s revenue is expected to increase 3.9% year-over-year to $43.52 billion. Its EPS for fiscal 2023 is expected to increase 1.5% year-over-year to $7.70. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, LI designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after-sales management, technology development, corporate management services, as well as purchases of manufacturing equipment.

LI’s revenue grew at a CAGR of 263.4% over the past three years. Its total assets grew at a CAGR of 115.8% over the past three years.

In terms of the trailing-12-month levered FCF margin, LI’s 23.51% is 360.2% higher than the 5.11% industry average. Likewise, the stock’s 7.69% trailing-12-month Capex/Sales is 139.2% higher than the industry average of 3.22%.

LI’s total revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, increased 228.1% year-over-year to RMB28.65 billion ($3.91 billion). Its gross profit rose 232% over the prior-year quarter to RMB6.24 billion ($853.63 million). The company’s non-GAAP income from operations came in at RMB2.04 billion ($279.07 million), compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB520.80 million ($71.25 million).

Also, its non-GAAP net income stood at RMB2.73 billion ($373.46 million), compared to a non-GAAP net loss of RMB183.40 million ($25.09 million).

Street expects LI’s revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, to increase 245.3% year-over-year to $4.64 billion. Its EPS for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, is expected to increase 151.7% year-over-year to $0.34. It surpassed the Street EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

NIO Inc. (NIO)

Based in Shanghai, China, NIO designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China. It offers five- and six-seater electric SUVs and smart electric sedans. The company also offers power solutions, power chargers and destination chargers, power mobile, power map, and One Click for power valet service.

On July 12, 2023, NIO announced that it closed the $738.50 million strategic equity investment from CYVN Investments RSC Ltd, an affiliate of CYVN Holdings L.L.C., an investment vehicle majority owned by the Abu Dhabi Government with a focus on advanced and smart mobility. The NIO and CYVN entities would collaborate strategically in international business and technology cooperation.

NIO’s revenue grew at a CAGR of 70.6% over the past three years. Its total assets grew at a CAGR of 55.7% over the past three years.

In terms of the trailing-12-month Capex/Sales, NIO’s 17.62% is 447.9% higher than the 3.22% industry average.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, NIO’s total revenues fell 14.8% year-over-year to RMB8.77 billion ($1.20 billion). Its adjusted loss from operations widened 132% year-over-year to RMB5.46 billion ($746.93 million). In addition, its adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO widened 140.2% year-over-year to RMB5.45 billion ($745.56 million).

Furthermore, its adjusted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders widened 144.8% year-over-year to RMB3.28.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2023, NIO’s revenue is expected to increase 47.2% year-over-year to $2.66 billion.