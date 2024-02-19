Is the Bitcoin Bull Run Over?

Bitcoin (BTC) prices recently surged above the $52,000 mark, pushing its market capitalization back over $1 trillion for the first time since December 2021. The rally in the prices of the flagship cryptocurrency is due to anticipation building around the impending 'Bitcoin Halving' in April this year and the sustained inflow of USD into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Primary Drivers Behind Bitcoin’s Price Increase

Spot bitcoin ETFs are driving BTC’s recent surge. In January 2024, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the listing and trading of 11 spot bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) shares after years of repeated rejections.

Bitcoin ETFs recorded another strong week, with net inflows exceeding $2.2 billion from February 12 to 16. As per Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, the combined volume was higher than inflows received by any other among the 2,400 ETFs available in the U.S.

According to data from BitMEX Research, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) received the most capital, accumulating positive flows of $1.6 billion over the last week. “$IBIT alone has taken in $5.2b YTD, which is 50% of BlackRock’s total net ETF flows, out of 417 ETFs,” stated Eric Balchunas.

Among the spot Bitcoin ETFs holding billions of dollars in assets, Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF (FBTC) witnessed considerable inflows, amassing $648.5 million from February 12 to 16. The Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) gathered around $405 million in the same period, while the Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust (BITB) garnered $232.1 million in capital inflows.

However, outflows from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) are hampering the combined performance of the other newly approved spot Bitcoin ETFs. Between February 12 and 16, the fund saw withdrawals of around $624 million. Since its conversion from an over-the-counter product to a spot ETF on January 10, Grayscale’s fund has witnessed more than $7 billion in capital outflows.

The other new ETFs are majorly driving Bitcoin’s recent price gains. The cryptocurrency is up approximately 91% in the past four months, ending on February 15.

Also, growing anticipation around a cryptic-sounding event known as “the halving,” which is to take place on April 19, 2024, is one of the primary drivers behind Bitcoin’s surge. The “halving” is a feature in Bitcoin’s protocol that automatically reduces the rate of Bitcoin production. Generally, it pushes the price of bitcoin higher.

The price rise of the world’s largest cryptocurrency was also buoyed by expectations of interest rate cuts later this year as inflation eases.

Google Trends Show a Decline in Bitcoin Interest

Recently, Bitcoin’s price jumped above the $52,000 mark; however, fascination with cryptocurrency seems to be diminishing. Google Trends data suggests a subdued level of interest, with the search term “bitcoin” scoring just 36 out of 100 in global metrics over the last 90 days.

That is a sharp contrast to the excitement seen about three years ago when Bitcoin first exceeded the $50,000 level, with Google Trends showing a score of 71 out of 100 for the search term “bitcoin” during that period.

Even with the introduction of spot bitcoin ETFs on January 11 this year, the search term “bitcoin” on Google Trends peaked at a score of 100. But since then, there has not been a significant surge in interest, with the search term “bitcoin” being steady at a score of 36 out of 100.

Despite high valuation, the declining fascination with bitcoin suggests a potential consolidation and maturation of the crypto market, where investors are more cautious in their approach or a shift in the public’s focus. While institutional investors have entered the scene, retail investors appear less engaged.

To regain the attention of the retail crowd, Bitcoin might need to surge to even greater heights.

Future Of Bitcoin Price Trajectory

The recent surge of Bitcoin to levels not witnessed in more than two years has sparked debate among analysts on the sustainability of the upward momentum. While some analysts expect this rise to be followed by a correction, others believe the bull run will continue.

According to Swissblock analysts, Bitcoin may signal a correction in the short term. Analysts wrote that the momentum of Bitcoin, which has paused at the key resistance mark of $52,000 following a recent rapid ascent of nearly 33% over the past few weeks, could indicate “a pullback” as they consider the increase potentially unsustainable.

Despite a short-term dip, Swissblock analysts added that any forthcoming pullback could be a buying opportunity if BTC holds its support near the $47,500 level. The report advises investors to consider any correction as a potential entry point for long-term positions.

Despite warnings of a potential correction, some analysts continue to be positive about Bitcoin’s future trajectory. 10x Research analysts expect a price target of $57,500 for the next surge, indicating that the uptrend in BTC could continue beyond the current resistance level.

10x Research analyst Markus Thielen has an optimistic outlook on Bitcoin, arguing that its solid liquidity and rising demand for Bitcoin futures could push its price to $57,500. He cited historical patterns before previous block reward halvings as supporting evidence for further upside potential.

In addition, institutional cryptocurrency exchange FalconX observed “extraordinary” trading volumes supporting the uptrend in early 2024, like those seen during the March 2024 regional banking crisis.

FalconX analysts also noted that historically low volumes after price increases have sometimes indicated false breakouts in crypto markets, but liquidity conditions around the January rally have generally remained strong.

Bottom Line

In January this year, the Securities and Exchange Commission finally approved 11 spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds to start listing and trading on U.S. exchanges. The growing success of U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs turned investor sentiment more optimistic, allowing Bitcoin to exceed the $52,000 level, marking the first time it has hit this price since late 2021.

Also, the value of all the bitcoin in circulation, or market cap, grew above $1 trillion after the price surge.

According to Nigel Green, Founder and CEO of deVere Group, the introduction of the spot Bitcoin ETFs provides a new avenue for institutional investors to cautiously enter the cryptocurrency market, representing a significant step toward broader adoption and acceptance.

“This approval by the financial regulator of the world’s largest economy is a landmark moment for bitcoin and the wider crypto market and boosts prices in the long-term, even if there’s a sell-off in the near-term,” said Green. “The approval of bitcoin ETFs represents a resounding institutional validation of the cryptocurrency, marking a departure from its initial reputation as a speculative and volatile asset.”

Further, Bitcoin prices are strengthened by the upcoming “halving,” the supply-restricting event written in Bitcoin’s code that occurs every four years and is set for April 2024.

The recent introduction of spot bitcoin ETFs signifies a major development in the integration of bitcoin into mainstream investment options, possibly attracting a wider array of investors beyond conventional crypto enthusiasts.

But the relatively muted response to bitcoin’s increased value, as indicated by Google Trends data, suggests that the crypto market might be transitioning into a more mature and consolidating phase, wherein investors exercise more caution and discernment.

The drastic shift in sentiment could point toward an evolving landscape for cryptocurrencies, where factors beyond price appreciation play a more substantial role in market dynamics and investor behavior.

Amid declining public interest, investors grappling with the decision to wait or sell bitcoin should consider their risk tolerance, investment horizon, and market outlook. Staying informed, implementing risk management techniques, and diversifying one’s portfolio can help navigate the dynamic cryptocurrency market.

Investors should stay abreast of cryptocurrency news, regulatory developments, and market sentiment, which can provide insights into future trends and potential catalysts for price movements. Also, it is advisable to keep an eye on institutional interest and adoption, which can help gauge the long-term potential of Bitcoin.