Why Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Could Be a Hidden Gem for Growth Investors

In March 2024, Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) became the latest artificial intelligence (AI) company to join the S&P 500 index, just a little more than a year after joining the S&P MidCap 400 in December 2022. Shares of SMCI jumped by more than 2,000% in the past two years, driven by robust demand for its AI computing products, which led to rapid sales growth.

Moreover, SMCI’s stock has surged nearly 205% over the past six months and more than 520% over the past year. A historic rally in the stock has pushed the company’s market cap past $48 billion.

SMCI is a leading manufacturer of IT solutions and computing products, including storage and servers tailored for enterprise and cloud data centers, purpose-built for use cases such as AI, cloud computing, big data, and 5G applications. The company has significantly benefited from the ongoing AI boom in the technology sector.

According to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s report, the global AI server market is expected to reach $50.65 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

Specializing in servers and computer infrastructure, SMCI maintains long-term alliances with major tech companies, including Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Intel Corporation (INTC), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), which have fueled the company’s profitability and growth.

Let’s discuss Super Micro Computer’s fundamentals and growth prospects in detail:

Recent Strategic Developments

On April 9, SMCI announced its X14 server portfolio with future support for the Intel® Xeon® 6 processor with early access programs. Supermicro’s Building Block Architecture, rack plug-and-play, and liquid cooling solutions, along with the breadth of the new Intel Xeon 6 processor family, enables the delivery of optimized solutions for any workload and at any scale, offering superior performance and efficiency.

The upcoming processor family will be available with Efficient-core (E-core) SKUs rising performance-per-watt for cloud, networking, analytics, and scale-out workloads, and Performance-core (P-core) SKUs increasing performance-per-core for AI, HPC, Storage and Edge workloads.

Also, the upcoming processor portfolio will feature built-in Intel Accelerator Engines with new support for FP16 on Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions.

In the same month, SMCI expanded its edge compute portfolio to accelerate IoT and edge AI workloads with a new generation of embedded solutions.

“We continue to expand our system product line, which now includes servers that are optimized for the edge and can handle the demanding workloads where massive amounts of data are generated,” said Charles Liang, president and CEO of SMCI.

“Our building block architecture allows us to design and deliver a wide range of AI servers that give enterprises the solutions they need, from the edge to the cloud. Our new Intel Atom-based edge systems contain up to 16GB of memory, dual 2.5 GbE LAN ports, and a NANO SIM card slot, which enables AI inferencing at the edge where most of the world's data is generated,” Liang added.

Also, on March 19, Supermicro unveiled its newest lineup aimed at accelerating the deployment of generative AI. The Supermicro SuperCluster solutions offer foundational building blocks for the present and the future large language model (LLM) infrastructure.

The full-stack SuperClusters include air- and liquid-cooled training and cloud-scale inference rack configurations with the latest NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs, Networking, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software.

Further, SMCI announced new AI systems for large-scale generative AI featuring NVIDIA's next-generation of data center products, such as the latest NVIDIA GB200 Grace™ Blackwell Superchip, the NVIDIA B200 Tensor Core, and B100 Tensor Core GPUs.

Supermicro is upgrading its existing NVIDIA HGX™ H100/H200 8-GPU systems for seamless integration with the NVIDIA HGX™ B100 8-GPU, thus reducing time to delivery. Also, the company strengthens its broad NVIDIA MGX™ systems range with new offerings featuring the NVIDIA GB200, including the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72, a comprehensive rack-level solution equipped with 72 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.

Additionally, Supermicro is introducing new systems to its portfolio, including the 4U NVIDIA HGX B200 8-GPU liquid-cooled system.

Solid Third-Quarter 2024 Results

For the third quarter that ended March 31, 2024, SMCI’s revenue increased 200.8% year-over-year to $3.85 billion. Its non-GAAP gross profit grew 163.9% from the year-ago value to $600.59 million. Its non-GAAP income from operations was $434.42 million, up 290.7% year-over-year.

The server assembler’s non-GAAP net income rose 340% from the prior year’s quarter to $411.54 million. Its non-GAAP net income per common share came in at $6.65, an increase of 308% year-over-year.

As of March 31, 2024, Super Micro Computer’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $2.12 billion, compared to $440.46 million as of June 30, 2023. The company’s total current assets were $8.06 billion versus $3.18 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro, said, “Strong demand for AI rack scale PnP solutions, along with our team’s ability to develop innovative DLC designs, enabled us to expand our market leadership in AI infrastructure. As new solutions ramp, including fully production ready DLC, we expect to continue gaining market share.”

Raised Full-Year Revenue Outlook

SMCI expects net sales of $5.10 billion to $5.50 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 ending June 30, 2024. The company’s non-GAAP net income per share is anticipated to be between $7.62 and $8.42.

For the fiscal year 2024, Supermicro raised its guidance for revenues from a range of $14.30 billion to $14.70 billion to a range of $14.70 billion to $15.10 billion. Its non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be from $23.29 to $24.09.

CEO Charles Liang said he expects AI growth to remain solid for several quarters, if not years, to come. To support this rapid growth, the company had to raise capital through a secondary offering this year, Liang added.

Meanwhile, finance chief David Weigand said that the company’s supply chain continues to improve.

Bottom Line

SMCI’s fiscal 2024 third-quarter results were exceptional, with a record revenue of $3.85 billion and a non-GAAP EPS of $6.65. This year-over-year revenue growth of 200% and year-over-year non-GAAP EPS growth of 308% significantly outpaced its industry peers.

After reporting outstanding financial performance, the company raised its full-year revenue forecast as it points to solid AI demand.

Super Micro Computer, which joined the S&P 500 in March, has a unique edge among server manufacturers aiming to capitalize on the generative AI boom. Notably, the server maker’s close ties with Nvidia allow it to launch products superior to competitors, including Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE).

The company has a history of being among the first to receive AI chips from NVDA and AMD as it assists them in checking server prototypes, giving it a head start over rivals. This has positioned SMCI as a key supplier of servers crucial for generative AI applications, leading to a remarkable 192% surge in shares so far this year.

According to an analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, Hans Mosesmann, “Super Micro has developed a model that is very, very quick to market. They usually have the widest portfolio of products when a new product comes out from Nvidia or AMD or Intel.”

Moreover, analysts at Bank of America project that SMCI’s share of the AI server market will expand to around 17% in 2026 from 10% in 2023. Argus analyst Jim Kelleher also seems bullish about SMCI. Kelleher maintained a Buy rating on SMCI’s stock.

According to the analyst, Super Micro Computer is a leading server provider for the era of generative AI. Alongside a comprehensive range of rack and blade servers for cloud, enterprise, data center, and other applications, SMCI offers GPU-based systems for deep learning, high-performance computing, and various other applications.

Given solid financials, accelerating profitability, and robust near-term growth outlook, investors could consider buying this stock for substantial gains.