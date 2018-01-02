Gold's Strong Move Continues Into 2018

Hello traders everywhere. Gold hit its highest levels since late September on Tuesday, extending a year-end rally that saw the metal rise 6.3% in the last three weeks of 2017. An early morning drop by the Dollar helped drive gold prices above $1,315 an ounce in early trading.
The weaker dollar, which posted its most significant annual drop since 2003 last year, helped to lift gold by more than 11% in 2017. The metal surged $78 an ounce over the last three weeks of the year alone.
After ending the year on a down note, falling from an all-time high above $19,000, Bitcoin is fighting back this afternoon after opening the year lower on Monday and is currently trading up 3% on the day trading at the $13,800 level.
Key levels to watch this week:
S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,673.61
Dow (INDEX:DJI): 24,697.11
NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 6,907.01
Gold (NYMEX:GC.G18.E): 1,296.10
Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.F18.E): 59.44
U.S. Dollar (NYBOT:DX.H18.E): 93.82
Bitcoin (CME:BRTI): 12,291.06
