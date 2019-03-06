Current Market Mood; Wait and See

Hello traders everywhere. The stock market has entered into wait and see territory with stocks falling for the third straight day after a positive open to trading on Monday morning. What are traders waiting for, the next set of clues in the U.S. - China trade talks?
Earlier this week, sources told CNBC that the U.S. and China were in the "final stages" of trade talks, with the two sides planning a Mar-a-Lago summit for the end of the month. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said Monday he thought Washington and Beijing were "on the cusp" of reaching a deal. So now, we wait and see.
The S&P 500 finally issued the new green monthly Trade Triangle that we've been waiting for at $2,813.49 in early trading Monday. However, that move higher was short lived as the S&P 500 closed lower for the day. But keep in mind that The S&P 500 has risen about 11% this year. That only leaves us with the DOW in a sidelines mode. Will we get that new monthly Trade Triangle soon or are in for a bit of a wait?
Investors also digested key economic data on Wednesday. ADP and Moody's Analytics said private payrolls rose by 183,000 in February. Economists polled by Dow Jones had forecast a gain of 185,000. January payrolls were revised higher by 87,000 to 300,000.
Meanwhile, the U.S. trade deficit increased to a 10-year high of $59.8 billion despite the administration's efforts to reduce the number. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the number to increase to $57.3 billion.
Key Levels To Watch This Week:
- S&P 500 (CME:SP500): 2,703.79
- Dow (INDEX:DJI): 25,009.10 - 26,241.42
- NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP): 7,290.03
- U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX): 96.03
- Gold (NYMEX:GC.J19): 1,298.10
- Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.J19): 56.51
- Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 3,531.01
Every Success,
Jeremy Lutz
INO.com and MarketClub.com