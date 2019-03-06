Current Market Mood; Wait and See

Hello traders everywhere. The stock market has entered into wait and see territory with stocks falling for the third straight day after a positive open to trading on Monday morning. What are traders waiting for, the next set of clues in the U.S. - China trade talks?

Earlier this week, sources told CNBC that the U.S. and China were in the "final stages" of trade talks, with the two sides planning a Mar-a-Lago summit for the end of the month. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said Monday he thought Washington and Beijing were "on the cusp" of reaching a deal. So now, we wait and see.

The S&P 500 finally issued the new green monthly Trade Triangle that we've been waiting for at $2,813.49 in early trading Monday. However, that move higher was short lived as the S&P 500 closed lower for the day. But keep in mind that The S&P 500 has risen about 11% this year. That only leaves us with the DOW in a sidelines mode. Will we get that new monthly Trade Triangle soon or are in for a bit of a wait?

Investors also digested key economic data on Wednesday. ADP and Moody's Analytics said private payrolls rose by 183,000 in February. Economists polled by Dow Jones had forecast a gain of 185,000. January payrolls were revised higher by 87,000 to 300,000.

Meanwhile, the U.S. trade deficit increased to a 10-year high of $59.8 billion despite the administration's efforts to reduce the number. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the number to increase to $57.3 billion.

Key Levels To Watch This Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 2,703.79

: 2,703.79 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 25,009.10 - 26,241.42

: 25,009.10 - 26,241.42 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 7,290.03

: 7,290.03 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 96.03

: 96.03 Gold (NYMEX:GC.J19) : 1,298.10

: 1,298.10 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.J19) : 56.51

: 56.51 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 3,531.01

