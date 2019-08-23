Always One Tweet Away

Hello traders everywhere. Do you find yourself following President Trump closely on Twitter? I sure do and you probably should too. Reason being, recently it seems that we are one tweet away from disaster or prosperity. Take today, for instance, the market overall was barley in the red after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said "The U.S. economy is in a "favorable place" and the Federal Reserve will "act as appropriate" to keep the current economic expansion on track. He then continued to say "the U.S. economy has continued to perform well overall, business investment and manufacturing have weakened, but solid job growth and rising wages have been driving robust consumption and supporting moderate overall growth.”

And Then we get this tweet from President Trump: "As usual, the Fed did NOTHING! It is incredible that they can “speak” without knowing or asking what I am doing, which will be announced shortly. We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed. I will work “brilliantly” with both, and the U.S. will do great..."

"....My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi"?

After that exchange, he shifted his sights to China they unveiled new tariffs. China stated that they will implement new tariffs on another $75 billion worth of U.S. goods, including autos. The tariffs will range between 5% and 10% and will be implemented in two batches on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.

He started tweeting: "Our Country has lost, stupidly, Trillions of Dollars with China over many years. They have stolen our Intellectual Property at a rate of Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year, & they want to continue. I won’t let that happen! We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far...."

"....better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing.."

"....your companies HOME and making your products in the USA. I will be responding to China’s Tariffs this afternoon. This is a GREAT opportunity for the United States. Also, I am ordering all carriers, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the Post Office, to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE,...."

"....all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!). Fentanyl kills 100,000 Americans a year. President Xi said this would stop - it didn’t. Our Economy, because of our gains in the last 2 1/2 years, is MUCH larger than that of China. We will keep it that way"!

These tweets have sent the stock market in a spiral lower to end the week with the DOW down over 460 pts (-1.7), S&P 500 -1.9% and NASDAQ -2.3%.

Even if you don't agree with his politics, personality or whatever, as a trader you should follow what he says/tweets very closely. It can only help you in the long run.

Key Levels To Next Week:

S&P 500 (CME:SP500) : 2,943.31

: 2,943.31 Dow (INDEX:DJI) : 26,426.97

: 26,426.97 NASDAQ (NASDAQ:COMP) : 8,065.24

: 8,065.24 U.S. Dollar (ICE:DX) : 97.03

: 97.03 Gold (NYMEX:GC.Q19) : 1,503.00

: 1,503.00 Crude Oil (NYMEX:CL.N19) : 56.11

: 56.11 Bitcoin (BITCOIN:BITSTAMPUSD): 9,467.57

Every Success,

Jeremy Lutz

INO.com and MarketClub.com